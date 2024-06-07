UFC veteran argues that voting for Donald Trump is just as bad as supporting Joe Biden: "It is a sad time for America"

Former UFC fighter Jake Shields took to X to share his disdain over Donald Trump's comments regarding Israel's waning influence in the U.S. Congress.

The 45-year-old Californian has never been shy to share his thoughts on hot-button political matters, and this time, it's the former President of United States, Donald Trump. His comments came after Trump's FOX News interview with Sean Hannity, where the 77-year-old said:

"Israel has to finish the job. They have to finish the job quickly, strongly, and they have to get back to life again."

The former POTUS added:

"Israel was the most powerful lobby in the country 15 years ago. Today between Tlaib, AOC and all these people with what they're doing, Israel don't have the backing they once had."

Trump's comment might have irked Shields as he tweeted out against Trump's insistence on the need for Israel to hold sway over US lawmakers. Shields wrote :

"Trump said Israel used to be the most powerful lobby in the country(they still are). He promises to make sure that the unregistered Israel lobby stays the most powerful lobby. I obviously won’t vote for Biden but I also don’t see how I can vote for someone saying we need to do more for Israel when they already control us. It is a sad time for America."

The Cesar Gracie Jiu-Jitsu alumni claimed that Israel doesn't need any more influence in US politics and decried Donald Trump's aspiration to make the Israeli lobby stronger.

Jake Shields has been a vocal supporter of Donald Trump in the past

The former UFC star has voiced his support for the GOP frontrunner in the 2024 presidential elections in the past. In one of his tweets, Jake Shields noted :

"Trump was the only president spied on before he was president. They had a special counsel investigate him over made-up lies about Russia by the FBI. Had multiple impeachments. Has multiple arrest and indictments over made up crimes. Now he has been pulled from the ballot in Colorado. I’ve never seen the ruling class go after a man like they have with Trump."

The former Strikeforce middleweight champion has often posted controversial comments on social and political topics, which have earned him a reputation for being a provocateur in the MMA circle. For instance, Jake Shields once offered to take on 10 trans athletes on the same night.

Shields is often seen on X and other social media platforms venting on various trending issues. He has never been one to keep mum when he sees something that he doesn't approve of.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump was also one of the first major public figures to endorse MMA and the UFC in particular. Recently, the 77-year-old marked his attendance at UFC 302 in Newark, New Jersey.