Former UFC fighter Jake Shields has been thoroughly vocal in opposing the idea of transgender MMA fighters competing against cisgender women. Shields even recently issued an open callout, offering to take on 10 trans fighters on the same night.

Trans MMA athlete Mack R.K. Beggs, accepted Shields' callout, but for a proper 1 vs. 1 bout. But the former Strikeforce middleweight champ has seemingly mistaken Beggs for popular trans fighter Alana McLaughlin. Posting a picture of McLaughlin, the 44-year-old wrote:

"This dude blocked me so someone tell him I accept his offer"

In addition to reiterating his callout to 10 other trans fighters, Shields also called out former UFC fighter Mike Jackson. Jackson had an altercation with Shields at the UFC PI last year and has called him out for a gym fight after being released from the UFC earlier this year. Shields wrote:

"I'll fight this guy, Mike Jackosn and 10 trans men all in the same night"

This is not the first Twitter feud between Jake Shields and Alana McLaughlin. The UFC veteran recently went of a spree of transphobic tweets, demanding public execution of trans allies.

McLaughlin lauded the fact that the "openly genocidal" tweet was taken down and called for attention to more genocidal tweets from Shields.

Fans are seemingly entertained by the idea of Jake Shields taking on a transgender MMA fighter

The debate of transgender athletes competing with cisgender women has taken every sport by storm in recent times. And the majorly transphobic fan base of MMA has been specifically enraged eversince trans fighter Fallon Fox allegedly broke her opponent's skull in 2014.

Fans are now seemingly eager to see UFC veteran Jake Shields taken on a transgender fighter. Some believe the matchup would sell better than the iconic UFC 229 clash between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Check out some comments below:

"This will do bigger numbers than Mcgregor vs Khabib"

"That would be the biggest MMA on PPV."

"Jake… please don’t lose."

"I wanna see this!! Make it happen!! Don’t let him wimp out!!"

"I really hope this actually happens would be the most entertaining thing I’ve seen in 10 years hands down."

"@danawhite I will get this PPV. Please make it happen."

