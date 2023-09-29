UFC veteran believes Logan Paul getting VADA-tested for Dillon Danis fight will bring 'bad news' 

Logan Paul recently confirmed that he would be getting VADA-tested for his upcoming boxing match against Dillon Danis. However, former UFC contender Chael Sonnen thinks it's a bad idea and foresees nothing but trouble if 'The Maverick' goes down that road.

Danis is set to make his highly-awaited return to combat sports with a boxing match against Paul on October 14 at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in Manchester, England.

In the build-up to the fight, Dillon Danis took his trash-talking and promotional efforts to another level. After weeks of attacking Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal, on social media, he accused the YouTuber of abusing steroids to build his impressive physique.

In response, Logan Paul promised to undergo voluntary VADA drug testing and prove that he's clean. However, Chael Sonnen doesn't think it's a wise move from the WWE star. Sonnen claimed that VADA isn't a "real company" and Paul would get no official recognition for his actions.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'The American Gangster' said:

"Once you sign this [testing contract], the agency that has no power, no funding and no credibility has the power... This wouldn't be true if VADA had a PR arm. If you got something for passing these tests... You get nothing from VADA. So, if you want the credit of being a clean athlete... They're not the ones to give it to you. You're only going to get bad news."

Logan Paul explains decision behind getting drug-tested by VADA

As mentioned, Logan Paul has his heart set on getting VADA tested before his highly anticipated boxing match against Dillon Danis. While Paul is a well-known personality in the social media influencer world, the YouTuber has made a name for himself in combat sports over the past few years.

'The Maverick' signed a multi-year deal with the WWE earlier this year and has shared the boxing ring with fellow influencer KSI twice. He also went up against Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match in 2021. While Paul hasn't recorded a win in the squared circle yet, many back him to beat Dillon Danis.

Given his impressive and aesthetic-looking physique, many have accused Logan Paul of using steroids. During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Paul explained his decision and said:

We’ll be doing drug testing in a week, two weeks. It’s going to be nice to show a clean test because I’m in this position where people will say or do anything to discredit anything I do... So I get to show people my physique is because of my hard work and my genetics and that I haven’t used steroids."

