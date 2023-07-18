UFC veteran Chael Sonnen protests bizarre MMA fight disqualification over repeatedly falling-off cup

Chael Sonnen does not agree to the bizarre disqualification stoppage to the regional MMA fight. MMA rules can often be misinterpreted. As a result, many fights in the sport’s history have ended in an unceremonious manner. However, getting disqualified for a cup repeatedly falling out of shorts is by far one of the most weird occurrences.

A flyweight fight between fighters Tommy Cox and Jason White could not reach a conclusion during this past weekend’s Flex Fights: Tiki Takedown 25 in Patchogue, New York. When the fighters stepped up for pre-fight checks, it was clear that something wasn’t right with Jason White’s cup.

As expected, the cup kept falling down repeatedly after the fight started. However, in a strange happenstance, the referee called a stop to the contest within a few seconds because of the repeatedly falling cup and disqualified White.

Veteran fighter Chael Sonnen recently took to Twitter and pointed out the absurd nature of this disqualification. Although male fighters are mandated to wear a cup at all times during a fight, it's uncertain if there is a rule that disqualifies fighters from a poorly placed cup. Sonnen tweeted:

Chael Sonnen @ChaelSonnen

“Have to check state jurisdiction, but that is not the rule anywhere that I am aware of. You must have the appropriate attire when the action starts, you do not have to maintain that attire while the action is going. Mouthpieces come out all the time, by example. You have seen the referee break the action so the athlete can put it back in. That is a courtesy, not a rule. The young man should file a protest IMO,” Chael Sonnen tweeted.

Chael Sonnen thinks Tyson Fury is a bully for accepting a boxing match against Francis Ngannou

Chael Sonnen is one of the foremost commentators on the sport of MMA. The veteran fighter often comes up with his unique take on the current affairs in the sport. More often than not, Sonnen’s opinions have ignited controversies but he continues to give his unfiltered take on the sport.

The recently announced crossover boxing match between former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has generated hype in the combat sports community. However, Sonnen feels that Ngannou is at a serious disadvantage in the fight. While speaking to The Schmo in a recent interview, Sonnen argued:

“[Tyson Fury] has weapons and tools that other men can’t deal with if they’re not armed… And he’s going to choose to use those to beat up a guy [Francis Ngannou] who’s at least 37 with no experience and is on one leg? That’s a bully, and it’s a scumbag. I would never do that to somebody.”

Watch Chael Sonnen's statement from the 7:06 mark of the video below: