UFC veteran Chael Sonnen threatens fan who calls him out for a spelling mistake

Chael Sonnen lambasted a fan after the latter called him out over a spelling mistake. In response to being corrected by the fan over the mistake, 'The Bad Guy' seemingly threatened to beat up the fan.

That said, one ought to note that Sonnen is well known for his sense of humor. The MMA fighter-turned-analyst, who's regarded as one of the best trash talkers in the sport's history, often makes statements that may come across as threatening but are not necessarily intended to be legitimate threats.

Sonnen has a YouTube channel, which features several videos ranging from fight analysis to miscellaneous topics. In one such video (displayed above), which he posted earlier this week, the former UFC star addressed the upcoming number-one contender's middleweight bout between Robert Whittaker and Dricus du Plessis.

The video's thumbnail comprised the phrase "Du Plessi vs Whittaker," with Du Plessis' name being misspelled. A fan tagged Sonnen's Twitter account and pointed out the mistake. Asking him to spell the name correctly moving forward, the fan tweeted:

"@ChaelSonnen The S is silent but the S is still there Spell it correctly next time."

Chael Sonnen replied to the fan's aforementioned tweet by labeling the individual a "nerd." Warning that he'd beat the fan up and demanding that the person ought to be silent, 'The Bad Guy' tweeted:

"Look nerd, if I ever wanted your opinion I would beat it out of you. Until then, SILENCE."

Chael Sonnen's stance regarding the UFC booking Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis

The Whittaker-Du Plessis fight is set to transpire at UFC 290 on July 8. The consensus is that its winner could face UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya for the title next, potentially at UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia, on September 10, 2023.

In the aforementioned YouTube video that Chael Sonnen posted earlier this week, he reiterated that the UFC shouldn't have booked the Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis matchup. He's of the view that the fight wouldn't be competitive and that Whittaker would most likely win. Sonnen believes that, in turn, would kill the possibility of a potential grudge match between Du Plessis and Adesanya.

Similarly, in a video posted to his YouTube channel last month, Chael Sonnen alluded to the ongoing feud between Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis. They two have been at loggerheads ever since South Africa's Du Plessis claimed that he'll be the UFC's first true African champion, disregarding the fact that Nigerian-born Kiwi is already a UFC champion.

'The Bad Guy' emphasized that a possible Adesanya-Du Plessis grudge match would do significantly better business rather than a third Adesanya-Whittaker fight. Sonnen stated:

"We shouldn't have made du Plessis vs. Whittaker... We should've made du Plessis vs. Adesanya... Izzy says, 'I'm not going to fight anybody till I fight him [Du Plessis].'"

Watch Sonnen's assessment at 7:00 in the video below:

