UFC veteran commemorates historic achievement of Spain’s inaugural parliamentarian with Down syndrome

UFC veteran Jake Shields recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to some monumental news pertaining to the political situation in Spain.

Recently, the Spanish province of Valencia saw Mar Galceran obtain a seat in the regional parliament. The news was then shared by an X page, @CensoredMen. It made headlines as Galceran was among the few elected officials in European history who suffered from Down's syndrome.

Jake Shields came across the tweet, and reacted to it by saying:

"I’ll take her over 99% of our politicians."

Shields then followed up with another tweet on the matter, saying:

"I would vote for her over Nikki Haley or Hillary Clinton."

According to The Guardian, Galceran had spent over 20 years defending those with disabilities, and working towards ensuring they were made a part of the conversation when it came to the country's political circuit.

Galceran serves as a representative of the People's Party (PP), which is known to be a conservative outfit. Having spent the majority of her career as a civil servant in Valencia, she contributed towards inclusivity through her policymaking. She also served at the helm of Asindown, a local organization dedicated to assisting those with Down's syndrome.

Former UFC fighter Jake Shields clarifies his stance on Israel

UFC veteran Jake Shields has, in the light of the Palestine-Israel conflict, consistently taken to social media to express anti-Israeli sentiments. So much so, in fact, that the former UFC fighter has been accused of anti-semitism.

Recently, Shields took to X to clarify his stance on Israel and its leadership. He believes that most of Israel's "evil" came from the top, and that civilians were not to blame. He also went on to add that those in charge of Israel and their decisions have significant implications for the United States.

He wrote:

"I believe Isreal is run by evil people who are controlling America I also believe the vast majority of Jews are good people It's important to not allow our hatred for Israel and organizations like the ADL to turn into hate for an entire race"

