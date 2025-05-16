UFC veteran defends Jake Paul against critics ahead of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight: "Let’s all just stop being dummies"

A former UFC title contender recently shut down critics disparaging Jake Paul's boxing endeavors. 'The Problem Child' is often lambasted for fighting opponents who are significantly older than him.

Paul's last fight was a unanimous decision victory over a 58-year-old Mike Tyson. However, his next fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 28 looks to be a step-up from his previous contests.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Darren Till exploded on critics undermining Paul, stating:

"Chavez should beat him but I don’t know. Jake just keeps winning so is Jake really that good? Like we all keep saying he’s s***. For starters, let’s just all just stop being dummies for a second and take out the narrative that Jake Paul’s not a fighter or a boxer."

He added:

"He’s been boxing for years with a fully equipped team around him 24/7. Jake Paul is a fighter. He’s a boxer. Okay, yes, He’s lacking in this or that, does he like getting hit? Maybe whatever, but he’s a f****** fighter. So this narrative needs to go away."

Check out Darren Till's comments below:

Jake Paul addresses potential MMA debut: "Nate Diaz is still ducking"

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul signed with the PFL in January 2023. However, 'The Problem Child' is yet to compete in the cage. Recently, he touched on potentially fighting Nate Diaz in MMA. Speaking to reporters, Paul had this to say:

"I want to test my skills in the cage. That's something that I'm super interested in, and I think it would be a very big spectacle. Nate Diaz is still ducking. I haven't started any MMA training, so definitely would be interesting but we're looking at 2026 as a possibility."

Check out Jake Paul's comments below:

