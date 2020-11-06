UFC veteran Diego Sanchez calls out Dan Hardy among others; promises him 'a warrior's death'

UFC veteran Diego Sanchez went on a tweeting spree earlier today and called out a list of names to have a "legends fight" for himself.

I would prefer a legends fight — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) November 5, 2020

He started out with Dan Hardy, then went on to challenge Conor McGregor, Donald Cerrone, and Damian Maia as well.

Diego Sanchez wants a 'legends fight'

Diego Sanchez dropped a unanimous decision to Jake Matthews in his most recent outing at UFC 253 in September. If not for the illegal knee disqualification win over his last opponent Michel Pereira, he would have lost three in a row, starting from his fight with Michael Chiesa at UFC 239 last year.

While many might say that it is time for Diego Sanchez to hang up his fighting gloves, he clearly has nothing of that sort in his mind. He called out Dan Hardy first, threatening to give him a "warrior's death".

If @danhardymma wants his Combat death to be by me come on Dan just ask I’ll give you the warriors death you desire — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) November 5, 2020

It was Conor McGregor's turn next, who already tweeted about wanting to fight Diego Sanchez earlier in September. Conor wrote:

"I am still interested in a fight with you somewhere down the line Diego Sanchez. A true warrior and pioneer of this sport. It would be my honour! Some journalists and promoters and their lack of respect for what the fighters put into this game make me sick. Things must change!"

What I know will break the Internet @TheNotoriousMMA let’s go????!!! — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) November 5, 2020

Ironically enough, Dan Hardy addressed Conor McGregor's call out to Diego Sanchez back in September. He said that the fight did not make sense for 'The Notorious' and he was probably saying it to draw some attention.

Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone and Damian Maia were not spared by Diego Sanchez's series of challenges either.

Cowboy salami I’m im — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) November 5, 2020

Maia 🤷‍♂️ — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) November 5, 2020

Diego Sanchez is no more chasing a UFC title

One of the more eccentric fighters of UFC, Diego Sanchez has been in the company for nearly 15 years now. During that time, he has had his share of wins and losses, but never succeeded to win a Championship.

At a media conference for UFC 253, Diego Sanchez told reporters that he was no longer chasing a title. He now had different priorities which he was focusing on.

"I’m bringing a new mindset to fighting, life and everything. I’ve let go all those dreams of becoming a UFC champion. I’m just here to enjoy the experience and finish out these four fights on legendary status. I’m trying to go out as good as I came in, if not better."

The COVID-19 pandemic came as a boon to the UFC veteran, as it gave him time to rest, self-reflect, and enjoy life as it is without the added pressure of becoming a UFC Champion.

"The pandemic was a great thing for me. I got rest that I’ve never ever had in my 17-year span of fighting with the UFC and chasing this invisible dream of becoming a UFC champion. I never gave myself rest. I went from camp to camp to camp, from injury to injury to injury, to camp to camp, to marriage to a divorce, and now I’m settled. I got my feet on the ground. I’m grounded. I’m getting my electrons from the mother. I’m feeling good."