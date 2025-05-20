UFC veteran Kevin Lee reportedly joins PFL roster after previously signing with GFL, fans react: "RIP GFL"

MMA fans worldwide have taken notice of Kevin Lee reportedly signing with PFL after joining GFL last year. Netizens have had mixed reactions, with some mocking Lee for his lack of activity and others expressing their support.

Ad

Combat sports journalist Damon Martin recently took to X and reported that PFL have signed Lee on a multi-fight contract, writing:

''Some #breaking news for you...UFC veteran Kevin Lee has inked a multi-fight contract to join the roster at the PFL, per sources. Full story coming to @MMAFighting #PFL''

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''RIP GFL''

Another one stated:

''Bro may actually have everything it takes to be a champ in the PFL''

Other fans wrote:

''He'll fight maybe once in a year from now and disappear again''

''Adding Kevin Lee and dropping Patchy Mix. Now that’s good business''

Ad

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @DamonMartin on X]

Lee suffered a unanimous decision loss in his promotional debut against Al Iaquinta at UFC 169 in 2014. Following an impressive octagon record of 9-1, the American took on another UFC veteran Tony Ferguson for the interim lightweight title at UFC 216, but was submitted via a triangle choke in the third round.

Ad

After the Ferguson loss, 'The Motown Phenom' went 3-5 in the octagon, which resulted in his departure from the promotion. In his last UFC appearance at UFC Vegas 76 in 2023, Lee suffered an opening round submission loss against Rinat Fakhretdinov.

The 32-year-old returned to combat sports last September and defeated Thiago Oliveira at Lights Out Championship 17. At the end of last year, he signed with GFL, however its events were scrapped due to lack of funds.

Ad

When Kevin Lee discussed his desire to compete

According to multiple reports, Kevin Lee has found a new home in PFL, following his exit from UFC in 2023.

Earlier this year, Lee spoke to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani and opened up about his hunger for competing at the highest level, saying:

''You never saw me lay my gloves down in a cage. you never really saw me out speaking like that. I’m nowhere close to being retired...I’m 32 years old, so this is the prime of my career. I’m not stupid. I know I’ve got three years left of competing at the highest level. Now is the time, now it’s go time. I’m not taking [any] time off and I’m making sure that I’m doing everything right so that I can really compete to my highest level.”

Ad

Check out Kevin Lee's comments below (42:31):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.