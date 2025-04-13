Dana White shares his thoughts on GFL failing to put up scheduled events feat. Tony Ferguson and Dillon Danis

UFC CEO and president Dana White has given his opinion regarding the Global Fight League (GFL) failing to organize its scheduled events, one of which was to be headlined by Tony Ferguson and Dillon Danis. Additionally, White put forth his take on fighters, who aren't a part of the UFC, possibly finding rewarding payouts in other MMA organizations.

The GFL had reportedly signed a slew of high-profile veteran MMA fighters such as former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson, Anthony Pettis, Benson Henderson, and more. The GFL's first two events were to transpire in May 2025. GFL 2 was to be headlined by MMA icon Tony Ferguson and BJJ savant Dillon Danis.

Nevertheless, as reported by Ariel Helwani, the GFL events were canceled and there were serious doubts about the organization's future. Helwani later indicated that, per GFL head honcho Darren Owen, the promotion's main investor couldn't fulfill their "April obligation," which is why the events were postponed.

Check out Tony Ferguson's post below:

During Dana White's UFC 314 (April 12, 2025) post-event press conference segment, a reporter appeared to reference the GFL's event cancelations. White then alluded to the challenging nature of running an MMA organization:

"Yeah. I don't know enough about the GFL to really speak on it. But this is -- yeah, it's a lot harder than it looks. It's a lot harder than it looks ... I don't know enough about it."

The reporter questioned Dana White whether he paid attention to new combat sports organizations promising to improve the fight business and hand fighters better pay. White replied by indicating that he supports the idea of fighters getting lucrative payouts at any stage of their career:

"None. That's why I don't know about it. Literally, none. I don't look at it. Obviously, anywhere where these guys can go and make money, either on their way up or on their way down, is a great thing. But I don't even pay attention to any of that stuff anymore."

Check out White's comments below:

Watch White's press conference segment below (*comments at 2:40):

Dana White's past remarks regarding the GFL

Dana White has spearheaded the UFC MMA organization for over two decades and has also lately helmed his Power Slap professional slap fighting organization. During the Power Slap 11 post-match press conference in January 2025, White was asked about the GFL.

The veteran American entrepreneur seemed to suggest that he loved that the GFL was claiming to be allocating massive paydays to multiple fighters. Nevertheless, he speculated about their business model's sustainability, warning that they seemed to be blowing "real cash."

Furthermore, White asserted that he competes against major sports leagues outside the combat realm:

"I don’t know anything about him or what their [GFL's] business plan is, but no, I don’t consider any combat sports my competition. My competition is the NFL, college football, soccer, big movies that come out on Saturday. I don’t look at other combat sports and look at them as competitors.”

Watch White's assessment below (11:55):

