UFC veteran questions Peter Thiel’s connection to ex-boyfriend’s fate following Nick Fuentes' story

Nick Fuentes is a far-right political commentator known for his extremist views and involvement in white nationalist movements. Peter Thiel, a billionaire venture capitalist and co-founder of PayPal, has long been controversial due to his political influence and unconventional alliances.

Amid renewed scrutiny of billionaire Peter Thiel’s political and personal associations, a UFC veteran has questioned his connection to his ex-boyfriend’s fate.

Jake Shields, a former UFC fighter, has become increasingly outspoken about his right-wing political views. He frequently shares controversial opinions on social media, criticizing progressive movements and advocating for conservative and nationalist causes.

Shields' latest involvement in political discourse came when he shared Nick Fuentes’ allegation about Peter Thiel’s New Year’s Eve party and the tragic fate of Thiel’s ex-boyfriend, captioning the X post:

"Did Peter Theil have his ex-boyfriend killed?"

Check out Shield's X post below:

Fuentes recently claimed that at Peter Thiel’s New Year’s Eve party, Thiel’s ex-boyfriend, Thomas, had an uncomfortable encounter with Thiel’s husband, Matt Danzeisen. According to Fuentes, Thiel then asked Thomas to leave. The next day, Thomas tragically died by suicide, jumping from a high-rise in Miami.

Fuentes' YouTube channel was permanently banned in 2020 for violating hate speech policies, and he has promoted antisemitic conspiracy theories while denying the Holocaust.

Despite widespread condemnation, Fuentes continues to position himself as a leader in authoritarian and Christian nationalist circles.

Jake Shields hosts Nick Fuentes on Fight Back Podcast: politics, censorship, and controversy

Jake Shields hosts the Fight Back Podcast, where he discusses a mix of MMA, fitness, and politics. While he often talks about training, fighters, and gym culture, he also gives a platform to controversial right-wing figures.

In October 2024, he hosted far-right activist Nick Fuentes, who spoke about his deplatforming, censorship, and political beliefs. Their conversation touched on Fuentes’ social media bans, extremist ideology, and the broader culture war he claims to fight.

Check out Shield's X podcast with Fuentes below:

During his appearance on the Fight Back Podcast, Fuentes and Shields covered a range of topics, including Fuentes’ permanent ban from YouTube.

Fuentes spoke about how major platforms deplatformed him, claiming it was part of a broader effort to silence right-wing voices. He criticized big tech censorship and argued that his removal was politically motivated.

