UFC veteran reacts to Benjamin Netanyahu's Donald Trump comments, claims Israel's land expansion motives are now "becoming clear"

President Donald Trump recently made shocking comments about the US takeover of Gaza. A former UFC veteran reacted to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's interview where he was referencing President Trump's earlier plans.

Israel and Palestine have been embroiled in a war since Oct. 7, 2024, which has resulted in immense destruction and casualties in Gaza. The Israeli Prime Minister has an arrest warrant issued against him by the International Court of Justice for his role in the carpet bombing of Gaza.

Netanyahu recently met Trump where the 78-year-old revealed a plan to take over Gaza and resettle the Palestinians somewhere else. The Israeli Prime Minister was seen reaffirming Trump's statement in an interview to which Jake Shields reacted by blaming the pair for land expansion and wrote:

"I've been saying for over a year this is all about taking more land and now that is becoming clear."

Former UFC star slams Donald Trump for "handing out keys of White House" to Benjamin Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu recently met President Donald Trump and congressional leaders in Capitol Hill during his visit to the USA. The duo discussed various matters including Palestine. The former UFC welterweight title challenger Jake Shields took a direct dig at the US President for the meeting and blamed him for giving out the keys of the White House to Netanyahu.

Shields is a former UFC star who has now turned into a podcast host. His provocative and unconventional views about Israel and its leadership often evoke criticism. Shields quite often speaks against Israel on his podcast and is highly critical of people like Elon Musk, President Trump, Netanyahu, and many other pro-Israel personalities.

In his recent swipe, the UFC veteran took to his X account and directly called out President Trump by writing:

"Trump handed the key to the White House to Benjamin Netanyahu. This is the first time in American history that a president has done this with a foreign leader. Netanyahu gave Trump a pager in turn. The key represents ownership of America while a pager is a veiled threat."

