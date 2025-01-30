UFC veteran reacts to Tucker Carlson guest’s claims on Israel's alleged involvement in JFK assassination

Former UFC title challenger Jake Shields is an outspoken critic of the government of Israel. The former Strikeforce middleweight champion had alleged Israel's involvement in several conspiracies.

Tucker Carlson, a close friend of UFC CEO Dana White, discussed the JFK assassination in his eponymous show on Wednesday. Jefferson Morley, a journalist from Washington, pointed at Israel's alleged links to the 35th President of the U.S.A.

Shields found an X clip of the conversation between Carlson and Morley about Israel's alleged involvement in the JFK assassination, retweeting it with the caption:

"Tucker is getting a little too close to the sun"

Morley linked Kennedy's assassination to Israel's Dimona project, prompting Carlson to ask:

"Why in the world would the Dimona project, the Israeli nuclear program, which has never officially been admitted by anybody but Israel, what would that conceivably have to do with the assassination of JFK?"

Morley claimed Kennedy was against the Israelis secretly building a nuclear bomb, and the then-US President wanted on-site inspections, which the Middle Eastern nation resisted.

As proof of the Israeli involvement in the JFK assassination, Morely pointed out the heavily redacted Church committee testimony of then-CIA chief James Jesus Angleton. The veteran journalist firmly believes the redactions are entirely regarding Israel.

Take a look at Carlson and Morley's aforementioned conversation below (24:04):

UFC veteran Jake Shields criticizes Donald Trump's move to combat anti-Semitism

47th US President Donald Trump has taken the White House by storm, but one of his recent actions caught the ire of former UFC title challenger Jake Shields.

Trump's executive action on January 29, titled Additional Measures to Combat Anti-Semitism, was what attracted Shields' criticism:

"Making it illegal to say jews control America kinda proves the point that jews control America

No other group has special rules and laws to protect them"

The executive order was in response to multiple cases of anti-Semitism perpetrated, especially in schools and colleges, in the wake of Hamas terror attacks against Israel on October 7th, 2023.

Shields is not the only fighter who has criticized Israel. Current featherweight title challenger Bryce Mitchell has also made similar remarks against Israel. Like Dana White, Mitchell is a friend of Tucker Carlson. Interestingly, Mitchell even named his son after the popular media personality.

