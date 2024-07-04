UFC veteran says Neon "deserved" to be chased out of Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal press conference: "Asking a stupid question"

UFC veteran Jake Shields has stated that Neon "deserved" to be chased out of the Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal press conference after the streamer asked a controversial question to the Stockton native.

Diaz and Masvidal are set to meet once again, this time inside a boxing ring, as the pair run back their UFC 244 BMF title bout. The two former UFC stars will step inside the squared circle on July 6 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Ahead of their bout this weekend, Diaz and Masvidal took part in the pre-fight press conference. During the presser, Neon, who was live streaming at the time, got on the microphone and asked Diaz a question. He said:

"When you do get knocked out, are you going to retire?"

Nate Diaz understandably took offense to the question and responded:

"Who said that so I know who you are? [Spots Neon] That little b*tch boy? F*cking little p*ssy f**got. I'll kick you in your f*cking leg mother f*cker. P.S f*ck you. It's little sh*t kids like this little b*tch that's like changing the times."

After asking his question, Neon, who was still live streaming, began to leave the hotel before a group of Nate Diaz fans then started chasing after him.

Shields took to X to provide his response to the situation, stating that Neon deserved what was happening to him for asking such a stupid question. He tweeted:

"He deserved it for asking a stupid question. Not sure what happened but I saw Diaz fans chasing him down the street 😂."

Check out Shield's, Diaz' and Neon's comments here:

Ariel Helwani slams Neon for disrespectful question to Nate Diaz

After being chased out of the press conference by fans of Nate Diaz, Neon has also found himself in hot water with MMA journalist Ariel Helwani.

The controversial streamer asked two questions at the Diaz vs. Masvidal press conference, his second of which included him stating that he expects the Stockton native to be knocked out by 'Gamebred'.

Helwani then took to X and criticized both Neon for asking his question and the boxing promotion for allowing him to be there. He tweeted:

''This sh*t is so weak. Maybe I’m out of touch but this trend of planting these losers - and make no mistake they are plants - at pressers to disrespect fighters who are about to put their lives on the line is lame and embarrassing. Get these idiots out of the fight game in all facets and shame on those who think these stunts are a good idea. Pathetic.''

Check out Helwani's comments here:

