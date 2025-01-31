  • home icon
  • UFC veteran shares five-word reaction to Jake Paul vs. Logan Paul fight rumors

By Proma Chatterjee
Modified Jan 31, 2025 13:34 GMT
Jake Paul
Jake Paul's(right) teases a possible showdown with brother Logan Paul (left) [Image courtesy:@jakepaul on X]

The Paul brothers, Jake and Logan, are taking their internet stardom to the next level with a brand-new reality series. In collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery, the duo will star in Paul American, an eight-episode weekly series on Max.

The show, announced this week, will provide an in-depth look into their high-profile lives, featuring archival and never-before-seen footage. The first teaser trailer has already been released, generating buzz among fans. Paul American premieres on Thursday, March 27, with new episodes dropping weekly until the season finale on Thursday, May 15.

Check out the teaser video below:

youtube-cover
Before the reality show was officially announced, former UFC fighter Jake Shields weighed in on the rumors surrounding the Paul brothers.

Shields, known for his outspoken social media presence, reposted their photo with his commentary, fueling speculation about a potential fight between Jake and Logan. As an active voice in the combat sports world, Shields frequently shares his takes on trending topics, often sparking debate among fans.

Reacting to the rumored fight between the brothers, Shields reposted their social media photo with the caption:

"The fight nobody asked for."

His remark highlights the mixed reactions surrounding the potential matchup. While some fans are intrigued, others question the necessity of such a fight.

Check out the X post below:

Jake Paul addresses fight rumors and retirement plans on ‘All The Smoke Fight’ podcast debut

In the debut episode of All The Smoke Fight podcast, Jake Paul addressed the speculation surrounding the potential matchup. He discussed the rumors and gave his perspective on whether the fight could happen. His comments added further intrigue to the ongoing debate among fans.

When asked about his retirement plans on the podcast, Jake revealed that he wants to compete in the Olympics before considering retiring from boxing. He expressed his ambition to win a gold medal, solidifying his legacy in the sport.

Check out the All The Smoke Fight podcast below:

youtube-cover

