UFC veterans Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal set to depart for America-wide press tour to promote boxing match 

UFC veterans Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal are scheduled to leave for a publicity tour around the United States to promote their boxing showdown.

Diaz and Masvidal will resume their rivalry, but instead of the octagon, it will take place in the boxing ring. The two are slated to face each other in a 10-round professional boxing match on June 1 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

It is confirmed that Diaz and Masvidal will partake in a four-part press conference tour to promote their boxing match. It will begin on April 12 in Las Vegas, continue to New York on April 16, Miami on April 17, and conclude in Los Angeles on April 19.

Expand Tweet

In November 2019, Diaz and Masvidal fought for the first BMF title at UFC 244. Diaz got a nasty cut during the three-round fight, prompting the doctor to call a stoppage. Nearly five years later, he is looking to avenge his defeat to ‘Gamebred'.

Even though both fighters are used to fighting at 170 pounds, the Stockton native may have the advantage in the contested rounds due to his great cardio. Given that both fighters have expressed an interest in returning to the octagon despite their respective standings in the organization, it will be intriguing to see who raises their hand in the rematch and whether the outcome prompts a trilogy in the UFC.

Diaz last competed in the UFC in September 2022, submitting Tony Ferguson in round four of the UFC 279 main event. Diaz abruptly resigned from the promotion to pursue other opportunities.

Nearly a year later, Diaz suffered a unanimous decision loss against Jake Paul in his first professional boxing match.

Meanwhile, Masvidal lost four consecutive UFC fights, including his final one against Gilbert Burns at UFC 287. After the official decision, 'Gamebred' declared his retirement from MMA.

Jorge Masvidal issues strong warning to Nate Diaz

Jorge Masvidal sent a stern warning to Nate Diaz ahead of their upcoming boxing match.

They will square off in a 10-round professional boxing contest on June 1 in Inglewood, California, according to earlier confirmation from Ariel Helwani.

Shortly after the news, Masvidal spoke with Helwani during an interview for The MMA Hour and shared his thoughts on the match:

“I want to murder this guy. It’s nothing personal with him, but I want to beat the f**king brakes off of him. He said the referee saved me [at UFC 244], I don’t think anybody with common sense would agree. So, I think this fight right here puts an end to all that bullsh*t.''

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Poll : Will the 'Coast to Coast' press tour yield desirable sales for the fight? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion