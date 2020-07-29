UFC Welterweight Alan Jouban tests positive for COVID-19

Alan Jouban has once again delayed his return to the UFC after he recently revealed on social media that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Jouban took to Twitter and wrote that he has been diagnosed with the coronavirus and was suffering from undisclosed symptoms.

The Welterweight fighter was last seen in action in 2019 when he stepped into the Octagon against Dwight Grant at UFC 236 and lost the fight via split decision. In the aftermath of that fight, though, Alan Jouban did sign a new five-fight contract with the UFC.

Jouban currently was on an extended injury break which occurred after he underwent knee surgery in October of 2019. And while he was set for a grand return to the Octagon in September, Alan Jouban took to social media and revealed the following:

Welp, just as I was looking forward to making a return in September. Started feeling symptoms Sunday night, got tested Monday, and came back POSITIVE today. Going to stay safe at home till this thing is gone and then come back strong! Just a bit longer @ufc — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 28, 2020

The former FCOC Welterweight Champion will look forward to a quick recovery from the virus and eventually get back into the Octagon, given that its been over a year already since we last saw Alan Jouban compete in the UFC.

Alan Jouban's run in the UFC so far

Alan Jouban made his UFC debut in 2014 against Seth Baczynski at UFC Fight Night 47, and the former won his first fight under the promotion via a first-round knockout. The win also earned both Jouban and Baczynski Fight of the Night honors, as well.

Since making his Octagon debut, Alan Jouban has competed in the UFC against some of the biggest names in the promotion including the likes of Belal Muhammed, Gunnar Nelson, Niko Price, Ben Saunders, and even Mike Perry, over whom Alan Jouban holds a decision win.

We wish Jouban a speedy recovery and hope that he gets back into the Octagon once he's fully recovered from the coronavirus. It also remains to be seen whom Jouban will face upon his UFC return, but the options for him from the stacked UFC Welterweight Division are endless.