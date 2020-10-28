Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington has claimed that the announcement of a fight against Jorge Masvidal is being delayed because the latter is afraid that it is a bad stylistic for him.

For months now, fans have been eagerly anticipating the official announcement of a grudge match between best-friends turned sworn enemies Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. The pair used to train together at the American Top Team gym in Florida under the tutelage of Dan Lambert. However, gone are the days when they used to be friends; Masvidal and Covington don't see eye to eye anymore.

After all this time, since both Masvidal and Covington are coming off of losses in their respective title fights against the division's reigning champion Kamaru Usman, it makes sense for the UFC to put together this fight.

Apart from that, both Gamebred and Chaos are known for their trash-talk.

Bad stylistic matchup is scaring Masvidal away, claims Colby Covington

According to Colby Covington, the UFC has offered him and Masvidal to fight each other but the owner of the quickest knockout in UFC history is apparently scared to fight 'Chaos' because it would be a bad stylistic matchup for him.

Speaking to Submission Radio, Colby Covington said that Masvidal has informed the matchmakers that he won't fight him unless he's offered a ridiculous amount of money.

Covington believes Masvidal is asking for more money simply because he knows that he is most likely to get beaten in the fight.

Colby Covington thinks that the UFC will ultimately manage to convince Masvidal and expressed his desire to fight in front of the fans in Miami, sometime in 2021.

If that doesn't work, Apex facility it is says 'Chaos'.

It is likely that if Covington and Masvidal fight each other, they're going to make big numbers for the promotion. The winner of the fight could also determine the next title contender following Kamaru Usman's upcoming title defense against Gilbert Burns.