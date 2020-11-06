UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns wants to coach The Ultimate Fighter

UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns was initially scheduled to challenge for the 170-lb title at UFC 251. However, after testing positive for COVID-19, Durinho was forced to pull out of his fight against Kamaru Usman and was replaced by Jorge Masvidal.

By the end of this year, the highly awaited Gilbert Burns vs. Kamaru Usman was re-booked for UFC 256. But, this time around, the champion withdrew and asked for a later date.

With UFC President Dana White announcing the return of The Ultimate Fighter for 2021, Gilbert Burns has now expressed his interest in coaching inside the TUF house. Taking to Twitter, the Brazilian title contender wrote the following:

TUF? 🤷🏾‍♂️ why not? — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) November 6, 2020

While Gilbert Burns didn't exactly mention whom he would like as his opposing coach, it is presumed that Durinho would go up against Usman in The Ultimate Fighter.

Gilbert Burns vs. Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title

Gilbert Burns has slowly and steadily risen through the ranks in the UFC's welterweight division. With a victory over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in his last fight, Gilbert Burns earned himself a shot at Kamaru Usman's title.

The fight between the two long-term teammates was originally scheduled to take place on Fight Island at UFC 251 but fell through at the last minute. That being said, though, Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman are expected to throw down in 2021, quite possibly in the early stages of the year.

As things stand, there is no word on when Kamaru Usman would like to make his return to the Octagon for his next defense. The UFC is also yet to comment on who will be coaching the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter. Nevertheless, Usman, who is on the back of two huge wins over Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal, will look forward to putting away a familiar face in Gilbert Burns.