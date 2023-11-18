UFC welterweight makes outrageous prediction for a potential Brendan Allen vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight

Brendan Allen is preparing to headline his second career UFC Fight Night against Paul Craig, but the American has his sights set on a different middleweight contender.

Allen has made his distaste for Khamzat Chimaev known for quite some time, but with 'Borz' now a ranked middleweight, 'All In' took his chance at UFC Vegas 82 media day to put the Russian on blast.

With his daughter on his lap, Brendan Allen said:

"[Usman vs. Chimaev] wasn't a middleweight fight. They both weighed in at [185 pounds] and are [welterweights]... It's bulls***. [Chimaev] has not beaten a [middleweight], especially a ranked [middleweight]."

Though Allen expressed interest in fighting Chimaev, UFC welterweight Phil Rowe took to the comments to add fuel to the fire. Rowe commented:

"Brendan finishes @khamzat_chimaev in two"

'The Fresh Prince' continued under his own comment to add:

"Sean Strickland TKO's him as well"

Although Allen is aiming high for Chimaev should he get past Craig at UFC Vegas 82, Dana White had previously guaranteed the winner of Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman a middleweight title shot in their next fight. With champion Sean Strickland currently booked to fight Dricus du Plessis in January 2024, Chimaev's status is currently unknown.

What did Brendan Allen say?

Currently on the best run of his career, Brendan Allen has the opportunity to take a step further with another main event spot against former light heavyweight Paul Craig.

During his fight week, Allen not only took shots at Khamzat Chimaev but also voiced his opinion on No.1-ranked contender Dricus du Plessis. Allen called du Plessis the "luckiest dude" he had ever seen and claimed Sean Strickland would successfully defend his belt.

At media day, Allen said:

"It's hard to count Dricus out, he's the luckiest dude I've ever seen in my whole life. He should play the lottery."

During his faceoff with Craig, Allen also got in the Scottish contender's face, telling him to 'bring the same energy' on fight day and 'don't pull guard.'

Allen is currently on a five-fight win streak and dominated Brazilian submission artist Andre Muniz in his last headlining fight.