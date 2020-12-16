UFC welterweight Mike Perry wishes to fight Nate Diaz on Christmas

UFC Welterweight Mike Perry subtly called out Nate Diaz for a Christmas fight. Taking to Twitter, Perry said:

"On some real (weird) sh*t, wish I could fight Nate Diaz for Christmas."

On some real (weird) shit, wish I could fight @NateDiaz209 for Christmas — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 16, 2020

Interestingly, UFC's last show of the year is on 19th December before the fights return in January. Diaz has previously been called out by a host of Welterweights since his loss against Jorge Masvidal last year.

Mike Perry is perhaps at a crossroads in his UFC career. After a bright start in his first few fights, Perry has picked up just three wins in his last nine fights.

Perry has repeatedly failed to make weight, something which has been looked down upon, in the case of many fighters. However, what Perry does do quite well is make people tune in whenever he is fighting.

If @jakepaul would fight me than I would let @darrentill2 in the corner — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 15, 2020

After his loss to Tim Means, UFC President Dana White appeared to hint that he is in no hurry to cut the welterweight:

"He’s always tough and fun to watch. What I really like about Mike Perry ... he tried to win that fight. He’s fun to watch. I dunno what it means or where he goes after (UFC 255) but he’s a fun fighter."

Means, his opponent, revealed Perry sent him DMs two weeks before the fight eating cheeseburgers. Perhaps Means wasn't surprised by Perry coming in well overweight.

"He was sending me Instagram messages like, two weeks ago, eating big cheeseburgers with onion rings on them, stuff like that. It looked delicious. He asked me how the weight cut was going. I sent him some pictures of broccoli and avocados or whatever."

"But we knew that with Mike coming into this fight. I know him behind the scenes and stuff, what you get on camera that’s exactly who he is off camera. I have nothing but respect for the guy, I know he’s going through some adversity and stuff and sh*t will just make him stronger."

Perry, due to his personality, does keep the fans interested. But he is unlikely to secure Nate Diaz for a fight on Christmas Day... unless they end up at the same party, of course!