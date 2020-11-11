UFC women's flyweight contender, Maycee Barber, is set to return to the Octagon on February 13th against division newcomer Alexa Grasso at a UFC Fight Night event. Milenio reporter Carlos Contreras Legaspi initially reported the news of the booking of this matchup.

BREAKING: UFC targets Alexa Grasso vs. Maycee Barber on February 13th event https://t.co/yNRCKJmmJd — C. Contreras Legaspi (@CCLegaspi) November 11, 2020

Maycee Barber looks to get back on the win column

Maycee Barber will be hoping to get back on the win column when she faces Alexa Grasso in February next year. The last time Barber fought was in January at UFC 246, where she suffered a unanimous decision loss to a veteran contender, Roxanne Modafferi.

During the fight, Maycee Barber suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and has been sidelined for the year since the defeat.

Mexican fighter Alexa Grasso recently made her flyweight debut in the Octagon at UFC Vegas 8 in August. Grasso scored an impressive unanimous decision victory over Ji Yeon Kim.

Grasso was initially set to share the UFC 246 card with Maycee Barber in a fight against former title challenger, Cláudia Gadelha. But the scrap was later shelved due to Grasso missing weight.

Alexa Grasso was undefeated with an 8-0 record before moving to the UFC from Invicta FC. Since then, she's fought seven times inside the Octagon and has a 4-3 record in the UFC. She's now 12-3 in her professional career.

Grasso came up short against Felice Herrig, surging strawweight contender Tatiana Suarez, and inaugural champion, Carla Esparza. At the same time, she scored impressive wins over Heather Jo Clark, Randa Markos, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, and Ji Yeon Kim.

Maycee Barber was on an impressive three-fight winning streak in the UFC following her arrival from Dana White’s Contender Series back in July 2018. Barber earned herself a contract with the world's premier MMA organization following a third-round knockout win over Jamie Collen.

Since joining the UFC, Barber has registered victories over Hannah Cifers, JJ Aldrich, and Gillian Robertson.