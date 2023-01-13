Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is seen by many in the mixed martial arts community as one of the best submission artists in the sport.

Despite his high laurels, 'do Bronx' faltered against sambo maestro Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 when he was submitted by the Russian via an arm triangle choke in the second round.

However, it seems like 'do Bronx' is working hard to fill the holes in his ground game. In a recent Instagram post, the former lightweight champion can be seen with multi-time ADCC champion Gordon Ryan at UFC PI.

The post has led fans to speculate that Oliveira is training with the jiu-jitsu extraordinaire Ryan and that it is sure to sound bad news for Islam Makhachev in a potential rematch.

Instagram user @elchicodelaptcinco12 commented that Makhachev was in trouble, while @joojfrans suggested that the Russian is "done."

Image courtesy @charlesdobronxs on Instagram

Reacting to the picture, a rather hopeful user @fabybaby stated that Charles Oliveira avenging his loss to Islam Makhachev is one of the comebacks he wants to see happen this year:

"There’s two comeback stories I want to see happen in mma over the next year more than anything in the history of the UFC, and that’s Izzy coming back to avenge his losses to Alex and Charles to avenge his loss to Islam. Nothing I want to see more than that."

Another hopeful fan expressed his happiness with Charles Oliveira training with Ryan, saying:

"Now that's how you prepare for a Makhachev rematch."

Who has more submission finishes between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev?

Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira are two of the best grapplers in the UFC. While Oliveira's weapon of choice is his elite jiu-jitsu, Sambo is the sharpest tool in Makhachev's Arsenal.

However, Oliveira clearly leads the race when it comes to submission finishes. Twenty-one of the 33 MMA wins of 'do Bronx' have come via submissions, meaning the Brazilian has secured 64% of his wins through submissions.

Watch Charles Oliveira's UFC submission wins below:

Makhachev, on the other hand, holds 11 submission wins on his resume, 48% of his total wins. Ironically, however, the sambo maestro holds a submission win over Oliveira.

Watch Islam Makhachev submit Charles Oliveira below:

In a recent interview with South American media outlet AG Fight, Oliveira revealed that he was targeting his UFC comeback in March or April, possibly against Beneil Dariush.

Islam Makhahcev is scheduled to meet pound-for-pound king Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284 on February 12 in Perth, Australia.

