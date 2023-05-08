Umar Nurmagomedov issues cold two-word reaction to Aljamain Sterling facing-off against Sean O’Malley post UFC 288 title defense

Umar Nurmagomedov reacted to the faceoff between Sean O'Malley and bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling following the UFC 288 main event.

The 27-year-old has been struggling to get a fight booked with a top contender after his impressive performances. He took to Twitter to issue a cold two-word reaction to a photo of the faceoff, which essentially described how he views both fighters.

He wrote:

"My victims"

'Young Eagle' is looking to join Islam Makhachev on the list of fighters under the tutelage of Khabib Nurmagomedov to win a UFC championship. He has an unbeaten 16-0 MMA record, so he is definitely following in his Hall of Fame cousin's footsteps.

The Russian bantamweight shared his displeasure with the division as he felt that the top contenders are calling everybody out except him. He tweeted that he believes fighters are ducking him, writing:

"They will fight anyone except me"

Umar Nurmagomedov @UNmgdv They will fight anyone except me They will fight anyone except me

It reamins to be seen what the UFC have planned for 'Young Eagle' as he hasn't fought since January 14 and seems eager to compete again.

Dana White reveals that bantamweights don't want to fight Umar Nurmagomedov

Dana White provided an update on Umar Nurmagomedov as there was plenty of attention surrounding the UFC bantamweight division.

During the UFC 288 post-fight press conference, White revealed that bantamweight fighters don't want to fight 'Young Eagle' despite saying publicly that they want would accept a fight against him. He mentioned pubic statements and private discussions have been much different, saying:

"That's a guy not everybody's beating the door down to fight, so yeah, we'll figure something out with him...Nobody wants to take that risk on a guy that isn't ranked...Listen, those are the fights that publicly everybody says they'll take, but privately, nobody wants to take 'em."

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



"Those are the fights publicly everybody says they'll take, but privately, nobody wants to take 'em."



Full interview: Dana White says ranked UFC bantamweights want no part of unbeaten Umar Nurmagomedov ( @UNmgdv )."Those are the fights publicly everybody says they'll take, but privately, nobody wants to take 'em."Full interview: bit.ly/3LDqwMs Dana White says ranked UFC bantamweights want no part of unbeaten Umar Nurmagomedov (@UNmgdv)."Those are the fights publicly everybody says they'll take, but privately, nobody wants to take 'em."Full interview: bit.ly/3LDqwMs https://t.co/bqwd4OLJi1

It appears as though the 27-year-old is in a similar situation that Khamzat Chimaev was in when he was ascending the welterweight rankings as he has been unable to get a test himself against a top-ranked opponent.

Eventually, the UFC matchmakers will need to get creative with how they approach 'Young Eagle's next fight as he has proven that he is ready to test himself against a top-10 bantamweight

Poll : 0 votes