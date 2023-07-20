Umar Nurmagomedov, the rising star in the UFC bantamweight division, found himself at the center of controversy after withdrawing from his highly-anticipated bout against Cory Sandhagen.

The scheduled five-round clash, set to headline the UFC Nashville fight card on August 5, 2023, took an unexpected turn when it was revealed that Nurmagomedov had pulled out of the fight.

News of his withdrawal was reported by The Schmo, who also highlighted that the UFC was in search of a replacement opponent for Sandhagen. This news came as a disappointment to fans who were eagerly anticipating the showdown between the two talented fighters.

In response to Umar Nurmagomedov's pull-out, his former opponent Saidyokub Kakhramonov took a shot at him on Twitter. Kakhramonov didn't hold back:

"This bum gets everything handed to him least you can do is show up to the dance."

Check out Saidyokub Kakhramonov's comments on Umar's withdrawal

Subsequent reports revealed that Nurmagomedov's withdrawal was due to a shoulder injury. His manager, Ali Abdelaziz, confirmed that the undefeated fighter would be undergoing shoulder surgery next week, which led to the unfortunate cancellation of the bout.

In an effort to address the situation,the 27-year-old took to his official Instagram account and shared a video of himself in a sparring session at the renowned AKA gym in the US. In the video, he appeared to hurt himself during the session, potentially indicating the severity of his shoulder injury.

The unexpected turn of events has left fans and fellow fighters disappointed, as the matchup between Nurmagomedov and Sandhagen was highly anticipated and could have had significant implications for the bantamweight division.

As the situation unfolds, the UFC will continue its search for a replacement opponent for Cory Sandhagen while Umar focuses on his rehabilitation and eventual return to the Octagon.

Aljamain Sterling comments on Umar Nurmagomedov's shoulder injury

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has expressed his surprise and support for Umar Nurmagomedov following the Dagestani fighter's recent shoulder injury.

Taking to Twitter, Sterling tweeted:

"Wow. That’s freaky. Not sure if that’s chronic, but seeing a shoulder slip out right there just seems like a real freak accident."

Aljamain Sterling on Umar Nurmagomedov's injury

Sterling's comments come after Nurmagomedov's unfortunate pullout from his highly-anticipated bout against Cory Sandhagen, which was set to headline the UFC Nashville fight card.