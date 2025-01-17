Umar Nurmagomedov makes eye-opening claim on why Merab Davalishvili’s greatest strength will fail him at UFC 311: "I'm [in] good shape"

Umar Nurmagomedov has made a bold prediction ahead of his UFC 311 title fight against Merab Dvalishvili. The undefeated bantamweight prospect believes that Dvalishvili’s greatest strength will not be enough to secure a victory.

According to Nurmagomedov, Dvalishvili's success stems from opponents tiring out. However, the Dagestani is confident in his conditioning and claims to be in the best shape of his life for the fight. He pointed out that no matter how hard Dvalishvili pushes, his superior conditioning will not allow him to tire, confidently asserting that it won’t happen under any circumstances.

Furthermore, the 29-year-old believes that with both fighters having exceptional cardio, the fight will come down to technique and tactics. Speaking about the fight in an appearance on the Pound 4 Pound with Kamaru Usman & Henry Cejudo podcast, Nurmagomedov said:

"Brother everywhere [I have an advantage over him]. I can't lose to him. I don't know any position he has better than me. Nothing! I'm going to explain one more thing too. He begins to fight when opponents are tired. When they're good, and in shape, I don't see him beating anyone in the first round. Always with his conditioning [he wins fights]."

Nurmagomedov added:

"I have good conditioning. I'm [in] good shape. I'm in my best shape for this fight. All my life I was preparing to fight in UFC 311. He will not make me tired, never ever!"

Umar Nurmagomedov mocks Merab Dvalihvili's pre-fight reactions

Umar Nurmagomedov is amused by Merab Dvalishvili’s reactions to comments he made ahead of their UFC 311 clash. Dvalishvili had been vocal about Nurmagomedov not deserving a title shot.

Nurmagomedov dismissed Dvalishvili’s anger, explaining that he wasn’t trying to disrespect him but simply expressing himself. He pointed out that Dvalishvili was overly sensitive, reminding him he wasn’t his father and had no right to police his words.

Speaking about their rivalry at the UFC 311 pre-fight media scrum, Nurmagomedov said:

"When he asked to me, I saw him, I smiled at him and go to do an interview. He come to ask me ‘Why you disrespect me?’ Okay, he has a question why you disrespect me? I want to tell him what are you talking about? Exactly what did I say? You’re too sensitive. Explain to me. He’s talking about ‘why are you disrespecting me? Why are you disrespecting me?’ I’m not his son. He can’t ask me like father and son ‘why do you do this?’ He’s not my father. Of course, I want to tell him because what can you do?"

