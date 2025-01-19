Umar Nurmagomedov receives heartfelt message from brother Usman after suffering first-ever defeat against Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili secured a historic victory over Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311 to successfully defend his bantamweight title. He broke Georges St-Pierre's record for most takedowns in UFC history. It was also the first defeat of Nurmagomedov's career, and his MMA record now stands at 18-1.

'The Machine' once again put his relentless cardio on full display as he delivered an impressive performance that wore his opponent down round after round. Nurmagomedov had strong moments early on in the fight, and some pundits felt that he won the first two rounds.

But the Georgian rallied back with unwavering pressure that saw the challenger fatigue more than any of his previous fights. The champion began asserting himself throughout the fourth and fifth rounds and secured a unanimous decision win.

Following the result, Usman Nurmagomedov, the younger brother of Umar, shared a touching message with his sibling. He wrote:

"People will always find flaws in you. Not everyone can please a person. You did a great job, broke your arm in the first round, but still took three rounds and fought like a man until the end. I have no doubt that you won that fight, and people can talk, let them talk. We accept the inevitable with dignity, fights are not the most important thing in life, it does not add or subtract the masculine. We will work on our mistakes and we will come back stronger than ever."

Ilia Topuria takes a dig at Dagestan wrestling while congratulating Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili delivered one of his best performances to date as he defeated Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311 on Jan. 18 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. The bout was a battle between Georgia and Dagestan, and it was the Sakartvelo nation that prevailed, much to the delight of Ilia Topuria, a Georgian national himself.

'El Matador' has traded words with a fellow Dagestani, Islam Makhachev, on several occasions. He has also indicated his keenness to move to lightweight in the near future and challenge Makhachev for his title.

Following Dvalishvili's recent win, the featherweight champion took to X to share his congratulations. He wrote:

"Merab, my brother, what a fighter you are! You make us feel so proud. This is what happens when Dagestani wrestling meets Georgian wrestling"

Catch Ilia Topuria's message to Merab Dvalishvili below:

