Umar Nurmagomedov shares return timeline as he provides update on his hand injury: "Now, I can already close my fist this much"

UFC 311 delivered an unforgettable battle between Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov. Despite suffering a broken hand early in the fight, Umar displayed remarkable toughness, refusing to back down.

However, Merab’s relentless cardio proved too much, as he maintained his high pace through all five rounds without slowing down. His conditioning was on full display, securing a well-earned victory in a grueling contest that pushed both fighters to their limits.

Now, just weeks after the fight, Umar has provided an encouraging update on his recovery, showing impressive progress in healing from his injury. In a recent video, he demonstrated improved mobility, revealing that he can already close his fist significantly.

With his recovery ahead of schedule, the Dagestani fighter has set his sights on returning to the Octagon within six months, eager to resume his climb in the bantamweight division.

"Now, I can already close my fist this much. I will be able to punch in 4 months, so I can probably return in 6 months."

Check out the Dagestani's post on X below:

Vinicius Oliveira calls out Umar Nurmagomedov for a potential high-stakes bantamweight clash

After a grueling war against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 311, the Dagestani contender now finds himself at a crossroads. With an immediate rematch against the bantamweight champion unlikely, another challenger has stepped up—Vinicius Oliveira.

Oliveira, fresh off his impressive decision victory over Said Nurmagomedov in Saudi Arabia, now wants to test himself against another member of the famed fighting family.

Oliveira called out the bantamweight, saying:

"I have only one question for you guys from Dagestan. His name is Umar Nurmagomedov. If he has the courage to face me, I’m here. If Dana [White] allows this fight, I’m here to fight against Umar Nurmagomedov, but I think he’s scared of me.”

Check out Oliveira's comments in the video below: (3:04)

A potential clash between Umar and Oliveira would be an exciting matchup in the stacked bantamweight division, currently ruled by Merab’s relentless pace and dominance. Oliveira, with his well-rounded skill set and confidence, believes he can hand Umar another loss, even suggesting the Dagestani might be hesitant to accept the fight.

For Umar, this could be the perfect opportunity to bounce back and silence any doubts, making this a must-watch showdown if it materializes.

