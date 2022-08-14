"When I become champion they will remember me" - Umar Nurmagomedov talks about the fellow bantamweights "ducking" him

In a post on social media, UFC bantamweight Umar Nurmagomedov put Ricky Simon and other fighters in his division on blast as he sits waiting on the sidelines for a potential opponent to surface.

The American Top Team bantamweight extended his winning run to five and silenced the critics when he handed Jack Shore his first loss in MMA. After landing a huge right hand on the Brit, the rising prospect jumped to sink in a well-executed arm-triangle choke midway through the second round, rightfully earning himself a bonus.

Heading to Twitter to call out the fighters in his weight class, Umar Nurmagomedov highlighted Ricky Simon and Pedro Munhoz, implying that he's being avoided, but promised they'll all pay attention to him when he becomes champion.

"I didn’t call names from my division because I knew they won’t accept to fight me anyways, including Ricky Simon and Pedro Munoz. When I become champion they will remember me."

Pedro Munhoz is looking to get back into the cage after suffering an illegal eye poke against Sean O'Malley last time out. Astonishingly, the Brazilian has just one win in his last six, and stepping across from the dangerous Russian prodigy could spell an end to the 35-year-old's eight-year UFC career.

Before stopping the surging Jack Shore in his tracks, Ricky Simon had two impressive finishes in his last four while climbing the bantamweight rankings in search of gold. The 135 pound fighter has decision wins over Ray Borg and Brian Kelleher, a submission against Gaetano Pirrello, and a big knockout of Raphael Assuncao.

What's next for Umar Nurmagomedov?

Undefeated in the sport at 15-0, Umar Nurmagomedov is angling to get back into the octago after his dominant win over Nate Maness earlier this year, but who's next for the rising talent?

Ranked at No.14 in the division, there are only a handful of fighters placed above the him who aren't scheduled to fight. The two men mentioned by the Dagestani — Ricky Simon and Pedro Munhoz— and veteran Frankie Edgar are all unbooked and waiting to be matched up in the near future.

After getting his hand raised against Marcelo Rojo last time out, the unranked Kyler Phillips is also a possible clash for Umar to take next. Although he is just 1-0 in the UFC, the experienced Victor Henry could prove to be a tough test for the young bantamweight if he is unable to fight a higher-ranked opponent.

