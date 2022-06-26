Michael Bisping suggests Umar Nurmagomedov could be better than Khabib Nurmagomedov for one reason

Michael Bisping believes that Umar Nurmagomedov could be a better fighter than former UFC lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In the aftermath of UFC Vegas 57, Michael Bisping weighed in on Umar Nurmagomedov's impressive submission finish of Nate Maness and touted the bantamweight prospect to surpass 'The Eagle'.

'The Count' explained that the 26-year-old's more diverse arsenal makes him a bigger threat than his older cousin. Here's what the former middleweight champion said:

"Nurmagomedovs do what Nurmaogmedovs do. What did they do? Take people down and tap them out, that what's Nurmaogmedovs do and he [Umar Nurmagomedov] did it again! He made it look easy. Nate Maness is a tough guy but just the wrestling prowess, the grappling, the jiu-jitsu ability and the kicking."

Bisping added:

"Let's be honest, Umar Nurmagomedov might be better than Khabib Nurmagomedov simply because he's a more diverse threat. Obviously Khabib was well-rounded but the striking wasn't as good as little Umar's is."

Umar Nurmagomedov extended his undefeated streak to a perfect 15-0 with another suffocating performance at UFC Vegas 57. He dispatched Nane Manness in a lopsided unanimous decision win.

While Umar Nurmagomedov has drawn comparisons to Khabib Nurmagomedov with his recent performances, he has a long way to go to match his older cousin's accomplishments.

Khabib Nurmagomedov says he has a lot to learn from Dana White

'The Eagle' may no longer be an active competitor, but he continues to be deeply involved in the fight game through his MMA promotion Eagle FC. Nurmagomedov also continues to share a close relationship with Dana White and considers him the best MMA promoter in the world.

The Dagestani also believes that he has a lot to learn from the UFC president who is widely considered to be the driving force behind the rise of the sport. In a new interview uploaded on his Eagle FC YouTube channel, here's what 'The Eagle' said about the UFC chief:

"Dana White, he’s the best of all time promoter, in my opinion. Nobody’s even close and I try to just learn from him because I’m just beginning. I think I can learn from him a lot of things, like even next 10 years, 20 years, he can teach me I think."

During the conversation, Nurmogomedov also spoke about the texts he sent to Dana White demanding to book Islam Makhachev in a fight for the vacant lightweight title. Considering White ignored those texts, 'The Eagle' believes the situation also allowed him to learn a lesson from the UFC president.

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov discuss Dana White below:

