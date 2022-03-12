"I'm not here to fight with UFC, Bellator" - Khabib Nurmagomedov makes it clear that Eagle FC isn't trying to compete with other MMA promotions

Khabib Nurmagomedov has said that Eagle FC is not looking to compete with other promotions like the UFC and Bellator. In fact, he said that his goal is to give fighters an opportunity to compete.

Nurmagomedov also said that he personally knows Bellator President Scott Coker and UFC President Dana White. The Dagestani has been training in San Jose at the American Kickboxing Academy for nearly a decade. He is familiar with San Jose native Coker for that reason.

Also, he has a special personal relationship with White since his fighting days in the UFC. While speaking about Eagle FC competing with the likes of UFC, Bellator MMA, and PFL, here's what Nurmagomedov said:

"I don't know why all media try to make fight me versus Scott Coker or me versus Dana or other guys. You know, I know Scott Coker long time. He is from San Jose, I'm almost from San Jose. I'm training there 10 years. Sometimes we go dinner breakfast with coach Javier, and of course Dana White, he become like my uncle. I know this guy a long time, I have great relationship. Of course we're here to give big opportunity to a lot of fighters, doesn't matter young, legend. We're here. But I am not here to fight with UFC, Bellator or something like this. I have great relationship with Scott and Dana. I just want to give opportunity for fighters."

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov talk at the Eagle FC press-conference:

Nurmagomedov has been working on making his promotion a success since his retirement. 'The Eagle' has also introduced a new weight class of 165 lbs. Kevin Lee and Diego Sanchez will fight in a catchweight main event on the next Eagle FC card, EFC 46.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is also now a coach as well as a promoter

Along with being the owner of Eagle FC, Nurmagomedov has been working as a coach since his retirement. The former UFC lightweight kingpin is often seen training his teammates at the American Kickboxing Academy. He also corners his teammates during their fights most of the time.

Many up-and-comers in the AKA gym are looking to make a name for themselves in various global organizations. Islam Makhachev and Umar Nurmagomedov are two of these fighters. Makhachev is a very close friend of 'The Eagle' and is a serious contender for the UFC lightweight belt. Umar Nurmagomedov, on the other hand, is yet another prospect with an undefeated professional record.

Having Khabib Nurmagomedov in their corner as a coach will help those fighters immensely. After all, the Russian is considered to be one of the best fighters to ever grace the octagon. His undefeated professional record is a testament to the same. Whether the likes of Islam Makhachev and Umar Numragomedov can become world champions under Khabib Nurmagomedov remains to be seen.

