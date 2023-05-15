Unapologetic Andrew Tate flaunts illegal activity, ignoring consequences of house arrest

Andrew Tate doesn't appeared bothered about the rules regarding his house arrest after flaunting his illegal activity on social media.

The controversial internet personality was arrested on December 29, 2022, alongisde his brother Tristan. The pair were subject to a Romanian police probe and face accusations of rape, human trafficking and conspiring to form a criminal group.

Both Andrew Tate and his brother have denied all crimes due to a lack of evidence but were held in a Romanian jail until last month. A judge eventually ruled the Tate brothers were to be placed under house arrest whilst the investigation continued.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan finally released from Romanian jail after 3 months behind bars. They have both been placed on house arrest. Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan finally released from Romanian jail after 3 months behind bars. They have both been placed on house arrest. https://t.co/eQj1EwnHve

Since returning home, Andrew Tate has returned to his outlandish and controversial self on social media, and his latest post has suggested he isn't bothered about alledgedly breaking the law.

In a video uploaded to his Twitter, 'Cobra' recorded himself speeding in a car, which breaks multiple terms of his house arrest.

Tate wrote:

"It's Passenger Princess season. There's nothing better than breaking the speed limit in a car that nobody else can afford on your way to a hotel that nobody else can afford. Girl in the passenger seat is playing the same 6 songs on repeat, taking selfies and has no idea where you're going or how much it costs. She's excitedly telling you stories you half ignore and saying how good of a driver you are."

Andrew Tate offers women 'life hack' in order to trick men

Despite being a self-proclaimed mysogonist, Andrew Tate recently opted to provide yet more controversial advice, only this time for women.

The former kickboxing champion offered a 'life hack' for his female followers, which involved using a screenshot from inside of his car as their phone background. In the photo, 'Top G' is sporting a Jacob & Co. Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon luxury watch whilst driving a Bugatti Veyron.

According to 'Cobra', if a man sees the photo and believes the woman knows Tate personally, it will make them feel inferior. The 36-year-old tweeted:

"Life hack for all the gyaldem. Set this as your phone background and when you’re on a date make sure the man sees it. He will think you were cruising with me in the Bugatti snapping pics n sucking lollypops. He will instantly feel inferior and try to impress you. Order expensive stuff. You’re welcome."

