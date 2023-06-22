Undefeated boxer with 14 KOs chooses money over world championships

Heavyweight boxer Jared Anderson isn't here for a long time, he's just here to get paid.

'The Real Big Baby' is considered to be arguably the greatest heavyweight prospect as of now. Sitting at 14-0 in his professional career with all wins coming by knockout, he last defeated George Arias in April by third-round stoppage.

Top Rank Boxing @trboxing



RELENTLESS: Jared Anderson debuts Saturday at 11AM ET on ESPN2. @RealRoyJonesJr helps us get to know "The Real Big Baby" before his first career-headliner

Furthermore, none of the heavyweight's next opponents have made it past the sixth round. With potential championships in his future, Anderson is unsure if he'll actually get to have them. In an interview with Fight Hub TV, the heavyweight contender admitted that boxing was little more than a job to him.

Furthermore, he added that if financial stability comes before a world title, that's enough for him. It's hard to blame Anderson given how dangerous of a sport boxing is, and legacy doesn't put food on your table.

Discussing his view on the sport of boxing stated:

100%. 1000% [it's a job]. Every day I wake up and somebody tells me ‘you gotta eat this’ and I ask why I gotta eat that and they say ’cause it’s gonna make you feel better, make you perform better. I’m gonna do it, you understand me, like when somebody tells me you can’t drink coconut water."

"It’s nothing I can’t do, cause at the end of the day it’s gonna pay the bills. I’m willing to do what I have to do provide, but it’s been a job since the day I turned pro. If financial stability comes long before a world championship then I’ll be retired.”

Undefeated heavyweight boxer slated for return

Jared Anderson is slated to return against Charles Martin in July.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside



Jared Anderson will fight former heavyweight titleholder Charles Martin on July 1 in Toledo after Kazakhstan's Zhan Kossobutskiy was forced to withdraw with a visa issue. The #AndersonMartin bout was first reported by BoxingScene.

'The Real Big Baby' is considered one of the best boxers in the heavyweight division today. However, to this point, he's mostly defeated unproven fighters and older journeymen.

That will change on July 1, as he faces Charles Martin. Anderson was originally slated to face fellow undefeated prospect Zhan Kossobutskiy at the event. However, the boxer was forced out due to visa issues.

As a result, 'Prince Charles' will be stepping into the matchup on less than two weeks' notice. The heavyweight boxer is a former IBF heavyweight champion, having shared the ring with names such as Anthony Joshua, Gerald Washington, and more.

He's coming off a knockout win over Devin Vargas last September, and will now attempt to stifle Jared Anderson's momentum next month.

