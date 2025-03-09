  • home icon
  • Undefeated fighter shares 4-word message praising Magomed Ankalaev after latter's title win over Alex Pereira

Undefeated fighter shares 4-word message praising Magomed Ankalaev after latter's title win over Alex Pereira

By Proma Chatterjee
Modified Mar 09, 2025 21:47 GMT
UFC Fight Night: Benavidez v Figueiredo - Source: Getty
Undisputed fighter praises Magomed Ankalaev after his title win over Alex Pereira: [Source: Getty]

Magomed Ankalaev's performance was most probably the one everyone had been waiting for. After a one-sided beating of Alex Pereira, Ankalaev was crowned the new UFC light heavyweight champion with a unanimous decision. Relentless pressure and higher grappling skills allowed him to render Pereira's dangerous power insufficient.

Among those who took notice of Ankalaev’s victory was undefeated featherweight contender Movsar Evloev. Evloev appreciated the composure and strategic approach Ankalaev displayed in his title-winning performance.

Evloev wrote:

"Congratulations brother! Well done @AnkalaevM"

Check out Movsar Evloev's post below:

Magomed Ankalaev calls out Alex Pereira’s tactics after title win

Magomed Ankalaev’s victory over Alex Pereira wasn’t just about securing the UFC light heavyweight title—it was a testament to his relentless approach inside the octagon.

Though Pereira is a highly dangerous striker, Ankalaev used his unrelenting aggression to put him on a most unwanted defensive mode.

Ankalaev expressed that he got frustrated as he was always running after Pereira, never allowing his plan to play out completely. But the Dagestani was cool as can be, which wasn't favorable for Pereira. Ankalaev adjusted round by round and ultimately won via decision.

Magomed Ankalaev said:

"If you saw the fight, he wasn't letting me work—he was constantly running away from me. And so, I wasn't able to do what I wanted. I had to run after him, I had to catch him. This is how it usually is. People that work with me, even if they are strikers and they go forward with me, they always counter."
Check out Ankalaev's comments in the video below:(2:31)

youtube-cover

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
