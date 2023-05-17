Undefeated UFC flyweight seemingly confirms fighting top 15 opponent at UFC 292

Excitement is building in the UFC flyweight division as undefeated rising star Muhammad Mokaev appears to have revealed his next opponent for UFC 292. While the promotion has yet to officially confirm the bout, the 22-year-old fighter took to Twitter, hinting at an upcoming showdown in Boston:

"Boston 📍 see you soon!"

The tweet fueled speculation about his appearance on the UFC 292 fight card. Not stopping there, he added that he will be facing a top-15 opponent, further amplifying the anticipation surrounding his next bout:

Scheduled to take place on August 19, 2023, at the iconic TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, UFC 292 is already shaping up to be an unforgettable event. The headline attraction features a clash between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley, with Sterling defending his bantamweight belt.

Adding to the stacked card, women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili is set to defend her title against Amanda Lemos in the co-main event, promising a high-stakes showdown that is sure to captivate fans.

As the pieces fall into place for UFC 292, the potential inclusion of Muhammad Mokaev and his anticipated matchup with a top-15 opponent adds an extra layer of intrigue. The undefeated flyweight prospect has been making waves in the division, and his presence on this card could solidify his standing as one of the most promising fighters in his weight class.

Jamahal Hill vs Jiri Prochakza in works for UFC 292

Recent media reports have hinted that newly crowned light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill is gearing up for his first title defense against former champion Jiri Prochazka at UFC 292.

BREAKING: Jamahal Hill vs. Jiri Prochazka targeted for UFC 292 on August 19th in Boston, per Jamahal Hill

Prochazka is yet to be defeated in the octagon and secured the belt after defeating Glover Teixeira with a submission at UFC 275, only to relinquish it due to a major shoulder injury before their December rematch. However, the Czech star is now set to return to the octagon sooner than expected and will likely be a formidable opponent for Hill.

Currently boasting a stellar 6-1 record in the UFC, Jamahal Hill has already established himself as a dominant force in the light heavyweight division. Following his triumph over Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 in January, Hill successfully claimed the vacant light heavyweight gold. With his inaugural title defense looming, the 30-year-old is keen to prove himself as a dominant force in the octagon.

