Undefeated UFC middleweight issues fiery callout for Robert Whittaker, names former champ's biggest weakness

An emerging UFC middleweight contender has called out Robert Whittaker for a potential matchup. The individual disclosed Whittaker's biggest weakness inside the cage while expressing confidence in his ability to knock out the former champion.

In an interview with The Schmo earlier this month, the fighter in question Caio Borralho opened up about his UFC return. Borralho voiced his desire to face Whittaker and predicted to secure a knockout win against the latter, saying:

''Maybe they book me against Robert [Whittaker] that's the fight that I want and I think that's the fight that makes sense, fight a legend like Whittaker. I've huge respect for him but I'm planning to knock him out.''

When asked about Whittaker's major weakness, the undefeated contender responded by saying:

''I think he gets too emotional in the fight and he just likes to shoot without thinking. So I maybe cathing him up, something like that but I'm preparing something very good for this fight.''

Check out Caio Borralho's comments below (3:14):

Before the interview, Borralho, who will look to break into the top five, took to X and urged Whittaker to stop calling out contenders above him in the middleweight rankings. The Brazilian then stated his wish for a matchup at UFC 317 in June, writing:

''Hey @robwhittakermma stop calling guys ahead of you in the rankings after u lose a fight bro! Let’s fight UFC 317 June 29 on International Fight Week! What do you think? What do you all fans think?''

MMA fans worldwide are waiting for the highly anticipated matchup, but the promotion has not yet made an official announcement.

Borralho is on a seven-fight win streak since making his promotional debut at UFC Vegas 51 in 2022. In his recent MMA outing at UFC Vegas 96, 'The Natural' secured a unanimous decision win against Jared Cannonier. Meanwhile, Whittaker suffered a devastating opening-round submission loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308 last year.

Robert Whittaker eyes Sean Strickland at UFC 317

It seems like Robert Whittaker has some other plans for UFC 317, as he recently expressed his desire to face former middleweight champion Sean Strickland during the International Fight Week.

In an episode of MMArcade Podcast, Whittaker called out Strickland, saying:

''I’m trying to fight a Top 5 guy. Join the queue. I want to fight Sean, International Fight Week.” [H/t: MMA Mania]

Check out the full episode below:

In addition, Whittaker has also teased his move to light heavyweight.

