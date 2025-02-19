  • home icon
  • Undefeated in the UFC, surging middleweight answers who he will prefer to fight between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev

By Subham
Modified Feb 19, 2025 23:40 GMT
Dricus Du Plessis (left) wants to lock horns with Khamzat Chimaev (right) in the upcoming months. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
A surging UFC middleweight has made his choice on whether he would prefer to fight UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis or undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev.

Most recently at UFC 312, du Plessis defended his gold against former champion Sean Strickland.

Stillknocks’ will potentially fight against the No. 3-ranked undefeated middleweight contender Chimaev or No.1-ranked middleweight contender Nassourdine Imavov in his next fight.

'Borz’s' dominant performance against Robert Whittaker at UFC 308 is what fans and pundits believe made him worthy to get a shot at the undisputed title.

Recently, the Chechen phenom’s teammate and close training partner Caio Borralho, who appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show was asked who he would choose to beat for the UFC middleweight gold between du Plessis and Chimaev.

'The Natural' who is the No.6-ranked UFC middleweight, revealed on the show that he and 'Borz' are friends. Although Borralho believes that he can beat 'Borz', he would prefer not to fight him:

"I would prefer to face Dricus. Khamzat is a hell of a competitor, actually I know I can beat him too, but he's a kind of a friend of mine."
Check out Caio Borralho's picking between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev:

Dricus du Plessis discusses a potential outing with Khamzat Chimaev

Recently, Dricus du Plessis appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and hinted that his next outing will potentially be against Khamzat Chimaev. Du Plessis wants the outing during International Fight Week and when asked on the show revealed that as per him 'Borz' deserves a shot at the gold.

Discussing how he envisions a fight with Chimaev, the South African disclosed that he thinks he can maintain the same tempo for five rounds and will always put pressure on his opponent with that, although Round 1 against 'Borz' is always the most challenging one.

Du Plessis added:

"People see Khamzat as this boogeyman. That's a fact. I don't. I don't see that. For me, I only see one thing that's the potential to do good to my legacy. The potential to make my legacy even better."

Check out Dricus du Plessis's comments about Khamzat Chimaev:

Du Plessis also revealed that for the aforementioned bout to come to fruition the UFC head brass are already negotiating and working things out, and there will be more updates soon.

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
