Undisputed champion Artur Beterbiev doubles down on his fight offer to Jake Paul: "It's time to have serious challenges"

Undisputed champion Artur Beterbiev recently doubled down on his fight offer to Jake Paul and made it clear that he was serious. He appears to be interested in fighting the YouTuber-turned-boxer, especially considering his performance against Mike Tyson last Friday.

Following the win, Paul expressed his interest in becoming a world champion and claimed that other top boxers like Canelo Alvarez now needed him. The comments caught Beterbiev's attention, who issued a challenge and even offered 'The Problem Child' an undisputed light heavyweight title shot. Although he acknowledged the challenge by reposting it on X, to showcase how his career has changed, the 27-year-old didn't answer.

The reigning undisputed light heavyweight champion took notice of 'The Problem Child's' response and doubled down on his challenge. The 27-year-old earned a decision win to hand him his lone career loss. Beterbiev mentioned that he believes it's time for Paul to accept a serious challenge and urged him to give him an answer:

"After four years it's time to have serious challenges. Didn't notice your acceptance or rejection. So what are we gonna do?"

Check out Artur Beterbiev's post regarding Jake Paul below:

Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions celebrates success of bout against Mike Tyson

In addition to acknowledging Artur Beterbiev's challenge after only being in boxing for a short period, Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions celebrated the success against Mike Tyson.

In a post on the official MVP X account, they mentioned that the Tyson vs. Paul event on Netflix was above and beyond every combat sports event this year:

"The biggest! Interest in Netflix and MVP's Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson / Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano was more than 900% higher than any other major boxing or MMA event in 2024 #PaulTyson"

Check out Most Valuable Promotions' post below:

