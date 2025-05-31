"UNO MAS" - Fans react to footage of Dustin Poirier sharpening his striking skills ahead of Max Holloway clash at UFC 318 

Dustin Poirier is gearing up for his retirement fight in the UFC. Recently, he released new training footage that sparked a variety of reactions from fans online. Poirier is scheduled to lock horns with Max Holloway for the BMF championship at UFC 318 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, on July 19.

'The Diamond's' previous outing was a submission loss against Islam Makhachev. Meanwhile, Holloway's last fight against Ilia Topuria witnessed the Hawaiian fighter get knocked out for the first time in the UFC.

In the recently uploaded video, the Louisiana native showcases his boxing prowess. This was reposted by Red Corner MMA on X, with a caption:

"Dustin Poirier putting in the work — one last ride."



Fans took to the comments section to share their reactions, with one writing:

"UNO MAS"

Others commented:

"The one and only BMF ! He don’t need the belt for that title!"

"One last ride. God damn that sucks. Can't wait to watch."

"Looks nothing like his actual fighting style since he isn’t grabbing his shorts every two steps."

"Hope he beats Max and calls out the champ."

Fan comments [Screenshots courtesy: @RedCorner_MMA on X]

Charles Oliveira previews Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier

Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira recently weighed in on Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier at UFC 318. Having fought both fighters, 'Do Bronx' compared their fighting styles.

In an interview with Full Violence, he said:

When I fought Holloway, I didn't have the chance to fight because it was too fast, because I had an injury. I think Holloway is a guy that moves a lot, a guy who catches. But, man, Dustin Poirier is a guy that I have huge respect for. For me, of all the guys I’ve fought, he’s the one with the sharpest boxing. He has a very heavy hand. He knows how to play the game. He will fight at home, practically, so I think Poirier wins. It's his last fight, it's his retirement. So he will fight consciously than he has ever fought.



