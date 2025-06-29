"Unprofessional — very unnecessary" - MMA world upset about Gregory Rodrigues' violent KO over Jack Hermansson at UFC 317

By Shehryar Edibam
Modified Jun 29, 2025 02:45 GMT
Gregory Rodrigues (left) secures vicious knockout victory over Jack Hermansson (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Gregory Rodrigues (left) secures vicious knockout victory over Jack Hermansson (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Gregory Rodrigues made a statement by securing a violent knockout victory over Jack Hermansson in a middleweight bout to close out the preliminary card of UFC 317.

Rodrigues came into this bout on the back of a stoppage loss against Jared Cannonier earlier this year. On the flip side, 'The Joker' secured a unanimous decision win against Joe Pyfer in his last outing.

'Robocop' managed to turn his fate around tonight by connecting with a flush left hook and followed up with a controversial hammer fist on an unconscious Hermansson to get the job done.

Check out the post below:

The MMA community quickly voiced its disappointment in Jack Hermansson for delivering an unnecessary follow-up strike, as well as in referee Herb Dean for failing to intervene on time. Fans, analysts, and fellow fighters took to social media to criticize both Hermansson and Dean. One fan wrote:

"Awful last shot. Unprofessional — very unnecessary."
Former American Football player Ryan Clark chimed in by criticizing the referee's reaction time and speed. He wrote:

"Bruh!! Herb Dean has to work on his acceleration! Got that man hammer-fisted when he was knocked out @ufc."
One fan slammed 'Robocop' for delivering the unnecessary hammer fist even though he saw that Hermansson was unconscious already. He wrote:

"That second punch was absolute bullshit. It was clear to everyone he was out cold, and he walked up to him slow af and hit him as hard as he could while he was already out cold. Straight bullsh*t."
Check out more fan reactions on Jack Hermansson vs. Gregory Rodrigues below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]
Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]
About the author
Shehryar Edibam

Shehryar Edibam

Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.

Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience.

