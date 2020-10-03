It's been recently good news for the ONE Championship Lee family. Not only has Angela Lee remained the face of ONE Championship, but younger brother Christian Lee has been a dominating lightweight champion for the organization. Then just recently they signed 16-year-old phenom Victoria Lee.

Now the news gets even better for them. The reigning atomweight champion, Angela Lee has announced she's pregnant with her husband, lightweight contender Bruno Pucci's child. Which should he continue to rise through the division, things may get interesting at the Thanksgiving Dinner table.

Our hearts are filled with so much love already! 💛 We can't wait to meet you, our little champ! 🏆 #BabyPucciLee #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/zCGdyHdp0b — Angela Lee (@angelaleemma) October 2, 2020

Although Angela realizes how important and impactful she is as a role model in MMA, her dream has always been to have a large family. At least that's what she has said multiple times in the past.

The 24-year-old who's 10-2 is on a 1 fight win streak in the division she rules. Before that last win, a submission one over Jingnan Xiong; she stepped up to strawweight and lost those two "L's" in a row.

But where there's good, there's also some bad. Because of this, Angela Lee will need to relinquish that strap. And ONE's Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has announced that a new champion will be crowned in a Grand Prix. The former New York hedge fund manager made the following statement.:

"And yes, the rumors are true: I have immediately signed the baby to ONE Championship as our youngest athlete signing in history when Angela first informed me of the pregnancy. Fans can expect the baby's debut in 2037. On a more serious note, I am happy to announce that there will now officially be a ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship tournament to kick things off in 2021. I am super pumped for the tournament. Stay tuned for details".

Right now the early odds on favorites to be the next woman to wear the 115-pound title (their weight classes are different) are Mei Yamaguchi (who Angela Lee has two unanimous decision wins over), Stamp Fairtex, and Meng Bo. All three are horrors for their opponents on the ground, and Stamp has the firepower in her hands and the speed to go along with that.