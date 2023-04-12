Upcoming UFC debutant Jamey-Lyn Horth claims to be having donuts during fight camp: Exclusive

Dana White once famously described the UFC as an opportunity in the face of increased media scrutiny regarding the average pay of the promotion's fighters. Thus, countless mixed martial artists strive to earn their chance at being signed by the most well-known MMA promotion in the world.

A typical hallmark of a fighter that draws the UFC's attention is discipline. Throughout the years, it's become clear that the promotion is a fan of fighters who never miss weight or withdraw from fights. Unfortunately, cutting weight is an arduous task that many fighters struggle with.

So it makes sense for most fighters to follow strict diets. Not every fighter competing under Dana White's banner, however, is keen on doing so. Surging lightweight prospect Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett is famous for eating junk food and gaining weight. Fortunately, he only does so outside of fight camps.

The same, however, cannot be said for Jamey-Lyn Horth.

Set to make her promotional debut on April 29, many would think her nerves might be a factor. Despite the massive occasion, Jamey-Lyn Horth seems to be at ease.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA's own James Lynch, the undefeated fighter mentioned that she's eaten a donut during her current training camp:

"The donut's over there. I had a donut earlier. Yeah-yeah a donut... We do have some good donut shops here."

Catch the full interview below:

While the interaction was lighthearted, Horth is a serious competitor and her upcoming debut should have several eyes on her as she looks to extend her unbeaten run.

Who is upcoming UFC debutant Jamey-Lyn Horth?

UFC Fight Night 223 will host a lightweight showdown between Arman Tsarukyan and Renato Moicano as the main event. While many are curious to see how the card will end, there's another noteworthy bout that will serve as the event opener.

In the first fight of the night, Jamey-Lyn Horth will face Hailey Cowan in her promotional debut.

Horth is yet another MMA export from Canada. She is undefeated with five wins, three of which came via knockout and two via submission. Despite her past as a flyweight, the former BFL and LFA champion will fight at 135 pounds against Cowan, whose record consists of seven wins and two losses.

