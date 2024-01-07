Upcoming UFC fights: Which events are lined up in the near future (Jan. 2024)?

The UFC 2024 seasonal press conference has provided fight enthusiasts with a sneak peek into the exciting matchups lined up for January.

The month kicks off with UFC Fight Night 234 on Jan. 14 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, United States. The highly anticipated rematch between light heavyweight contenders Johnny Walker and Magomed Ankalaev takes center stage, promising redemption after their previous bout ended controversially in a No Contest due to an illegal knee.

Beyond the main event, the card boasts a diverse lineup of rising stars and established contenders. The surging Manel Kape takes on Matheus Nicolau in a bantamweight clash, while Ricky Simón looks to bounce back from recent setbacks against Mario Bautista.

Just a week later, on Jan. 21, the promotion will present its first pay-per-view event of 2024 – UFC 297 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. The headline bout features newly crowned middleweight champion Sean Strickland facing off against the formidable Dricus du Plessis in a grudge match fueled by personal animosity.

The co-main event keeps the heat going with a vacant women's bantamweight title fight between Mayra Bueno Silva and Raquel Pennington. Both fighters have earned their shot at the belt, and their clash promises to be a technical and strategic war for the coveted championship.

Among other notable matchups, Arnold Allen makes his octagon return against the unbeaten Movsar Evloev, marking a crucial moment for the No.3-ranked featherweight.

Dana White unveils exciting UFC 300 lineup

UFC 300 is shaping up to be an epic event. Dana White recently revealed the initial lineup for the historic Apr. 13 extravaganza at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The first marquee matchup announced is a clash between former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka and the formidable Aleksandar Rakic. With both fighters boasting impressive records, this battle has all the makings of a highlight-reel encounter.

Adding to the excitement, former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is set to make his featherweight debut, stepping into the octagon against the tough Calvin Kattar. Sterling's move to a new weight class adds an intriguing layer to this matchup, and fans can anticipate fireworks as he faces off against Kattar.

In another compelling bout, rising middleweight star Bo Nickal is scheduled to take on Cody Brundage. Nickal, with an undefeated record, aims to continue his ascent in the division against the experienced Brundage.

