World Fight League start date officially announced; will sign 192 athletes in 2022

World Fight League (WFL) commissioner Darren Owen provided a major update on the promotion, including the official date of its inaugural event as well as the weight classes.

Owen appeared on the latest episode of The MMA Hour and revealed that the targeted launch date for the WFL is on February 5, 2023. On top of that, the promotion plans to air four events in two days to kickstart its opening season. Their target venues are Florida, Texas, and Nevada.

The commissioner also discussed how many athletes they're going to sign to round out the league's roster. Owen told Ariel Helwani:

"We're signing 192 athletes in 2022, for the 2023 season. We're starting to sign on January 1st, 2022."

However, there hasn't been any mention yet as to who they're specifically trying to sign. The WFL also hasn't found its broadcast partner, but Owens said they're in negotiations with several different networks.

There will be six weight classes for the men (heavyweight, light heavyweight, middleweight, welterweight, lightweight, and featherweight), and two divisions for the women (bantamweight and flyweight). The weight limit for each of the WFL's divisions is similar to that of the UFC.

Check out World Fight League (WFL) commissioner Darren Owen's interview:

Georges St-Pierre's involvement with World Fight League

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre is reportedly involved in the World Fight League as a part-owner. MMA journalist Mike Russell previously reported that the French-Canadian MMA icon will serve as a part-owner of the Quebec-based franchise, alongside fellow Canadian mixed martial artist David Loiseau and businessman Branden Ware. According to the report:

"I am told by sources that both Georges St-Pierre and David Loiseau will be involved in the World Fight League as part owners of Quebec's franchise, 'The Montreal Force.' What's interesting is that the organization has been registered with the Canadian government as a 'not-for-profit' corporation meaning it will have to adhere to strict federal financial scrutiny. Translation: it makes the people in charge more honest."

Ariel Helwani previously reported that the WFL will be structured similarly to major American sporting organizations such as the NBA, NHL, and NFL.

