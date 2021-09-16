Everything to know so far about the new MMA league set to launch in 2023

The landscape of the MMA world is likely to change significantly, and possibly for the better, in the next two years.

Renowned MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, who recently quit ESPN to pursue individual opportunities, broke the news on his personal Substack website.

Ariel Helwani reported that, as per sources, several influential entities were coming together to create a new MMA league set to launch in 2023.

The league would have a 'CBA' or 'Collective Bargaining Agreement' put in place by an athletic association to ensure fair compensation and adequate insurance coverage for the fighters.

As per the International Labor Organization, "collective bargaining is a key means through which employers and their organizations and trade unions can establish fair wages and working conditions... The objective of these negotiations is to arrive at a collective agreement that regulates terms and conditions of employment."

This new venture would resemble established sports leagues such as the NBA, NHL, or NFL in structure instead of a regular MMA promotion.

"According to sources, a number of influential industry individuals have come together to create a new MMA league that is structured more like the NBA/NHL/NFL rather than your typical MMA promotion. This new league would also include an athlete association that implements a CBA with 50/50 revenue share, guaranteed contracts, health insurance, career-ending insurance and a pension plan. The plan is to announce the venture in the coming days, I’m told. They are hoping to launch in 2023" Ariel Helwani wrote on his website.

Helwani tweeted about the same, stating that the venture is likely to "shake up the whole MMA industry" in the near future.

However, the journalist also pointed out that fight sports are inherently different from all others, so there is a possibility that this 'interesting' and 'ambitious' plan will play out differently as well.

"The above plan sounds really interesting, as well as ambitious. I’m curious to see how it plays out and who they can attract to be a part of it, because we’ve learned over the years, time and again, that the fight game is a lot more different than the other sports" Ariel Helwani added as his own opinion.

The announcement of the new MMA league comes in the wake of multiple UFC fighter pay disputes

As any fan of combat sports is aware, there have been multiple cases of pay disputes between the UFC and their fighters in recent times. One of the top-most fighters on the roster, former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, called out Dana White multiple times, asking for fair compensation.

Middleweight contender Paulo Costa also withdrew from a recent fight with Jared Cannonier, citing inadequate pay as the reason behind his decision.

Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) @BorrachinhaMMA UFC needs to pay me as main fighter to have fighting in main events.

Youtubers are showing all disgrace on this business. UFC needs to pay me as main fighter to have fighting in main events.

Youtubers are showing all disgrace on this business.

On top of all that, YouTuber-turned-prizefighter Jake Paul makes it a point to constantly mention that the UFC and Dana White do not pay the fighters what they deserve. To take an even bolder stance on the matter, 'The Problem Child' went ahead and donated $5,000 to UFC women's flyweight Sarah Alpar's GoFundMe page set up to pay off her training camp fees and expenses.

