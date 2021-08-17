"I am actually starting to affect Dana White's business" - Jake Paul claims he's managed to get inside the UFC president's head

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has claimed that by talking about the fighter pay issue in the UFC, he has been adversely affecting Dana White's business.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, 'The Problem Child' talked about how things need to be changed in the UFC in terms of compensation for its athletes.

"The UFC fighters can't talk about it [fighter pay]. They can't advocate for fighter pay because Dana White will just shut them... I see how hard fighting is, I see how hard these fighters work and the fact that it's [fighter pay] so skewed versus any other sport, and it's the most dangerous sport out of all of them, there needs to be a change there and you know, I'm actually starting to affect Dana White's business," said Jake Paul in his interview.

The 24-year-old then commented on his feud with the UFC president, saying that he is inside White's head.

"He [Dana White] talks about me way more than I talk about him. A lot of times, I'll just be minding my business and then all of a sudden, there's like a whole new interview that comes out where he's talking about me. So, you know, I'm definitely in his head because before, when we were talking, it was kinda, you know, just random back-and-forth, but now I'm actually, you know, affecting his business and they don't like that. Those are big-wig guys with a lot of power, who are very greedy and they will do anything to get to the top, and they have gotten to the top, but they want more, they always want more."

Catch Jake Paul's interview with MMA Fighting below:

Jake Paul has spoken multiple times on the fighter pay topic in the UFC

No lies told !!! Thoughts ? pic.twitter.com/aAD5io3XRL — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) June 3, 2021

Jake Paul has recently been very vocal about the issue of pay for fighters in the UFC. He has gone on record multiple times to state that those on the UFC roster deserve to be paid more than what they are currently getting from the promotion.

During a press-event for his upcoming fight with Tyron Woodley, Paul said:

"There’s a movement moving forward that is going to show that fighters should be getting paid more. It’s unfair. The UFC fighters don’t have fair pay. Out of all the sports, the percentage the owners get versus the athlete, they’re the lowest," Jake Paul said.

A few months ago, Paul also posted a message on Twitter, calling out Dana White for allegedly under-paying his fighters.

