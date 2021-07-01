Jake Paul takes another dig at Dana White after big donation to a UFC fighter's GoFundMe page

Jake Paul has been highly critical of UFC president Dana White for not paying the fighters on his roster the right amount they deserve.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has now donated $5,000 to UFC women's flyweight Sarah Alpar's GoFundMe page.

Alpar recently started a GoFundMe page to pay off her training camp fees and expenses. Jake Paul, who has taken shots at White over the last few months, lived up to his statements and helped the UFC fighter in her financial battle.

In a recent tweet, Jake Paul also let everyone know that he had donated to Alpar's GoFundMe. Paul also wrote that it is a privilege for him to help his fellow fighters while showcasing his frustration towards the UFC not paying their athletes.

Here's Jake Paul's tweet in support of Sarah Alpar:

SMH… Imagine a rookie in the NBA had to start a GoFundMe to play..



I let Sarah @TOOSWEET_Alpar know she has my support and contribution



It’s my honor and privilege to help fellow fighters in anyway I can🙏🏼https://t.co/XvDHOwoN6Q — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 30, 2021

In recent times, Jake Paul has called out White for not paying fighters like Jon Jones the amount they deserve.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion has been highly critical of the UFC for not paying him the paycheck he feels he's deserving of for a fight with Francis Ngannou for the UFC heavyweight championship.

Jake Paul will be returning to the boxing ring against Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul's next boxing match will be against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Paul defeated Ben Askren, another former UFC fighter, in his last fight. Paul's win over 'Funky' was one-sided and since his last victory, 'The Problem Child' has set his sights on Woodley.

as a father myself, today means a lot to me.



even though they’ve all lost a lot… my sons all have made me so proud🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/LJPcX0LnTi — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 20, 2021

Jake Paul will be fighting Woodley on August 28 and will hope to continue his unbeaten run in the world of boxing. Paul's older brother Logan Paul also recently boxed Floyd Mayweather and earned himself a huge paycheck in the process.

In another recent statement made by Jake Paul, he claimed that he and his brother Logan have started a movement where fighters create their own hype and aren't managed by a promoter.

Jake urged other fighters to follow the same path and also said that UFC president Dana White has created a monopoly.

