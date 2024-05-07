  • home icon
Upset-seeking Denice Zambaonga points out her key to victory to end Stamp's atomweight MMA reign

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified May 07, 2024 07:33 GMT
Second-ranked ONE Championship atomweight MMA contender 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines is hard at work, sharpening her tools for the biggest fight of her professional career to date.

Zamboanga knows that her upcoming opponent, reigning and undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex, will bring the heat in the striking department. As such, the fiery Filipina warrior says she will counter with her grappling.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch 'The Dragon' Chilson as a special guest at ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video last weekend, Zamboanga revealed a part of her game plan against the Thai megastar.

'The Menace' stated:

"I know Stamp. She trained very hard, we trained very hard. I know she prepared a lot of her striking and also her grappling. But I could say that I will use my ground game advantage."

Zamboanga is set to challenge Stamp for the atomweight MMA gold in the main event of ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Zamboanga and Stamp are close friends and former training partners, with the two having worked extensively together at Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya a few years ago.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7, U.S. primetime, via an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

'Thunder Kid' Lito Adiwang says not to count out a determined Denice Zamboanga against Stamp at ONE 167

While reigning and undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex is no doubt the favorite, Filipino strawweight firecracker Lito Adiwang tells fans not to count his compatriot Denice Zamboanga out.

'Thunder Kid' told ONE Championship:

"If Denice can pull this off, it's really through her motivation. There really is no reason to stop you from getting what you want."

