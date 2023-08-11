"Upset they’re repeatedly losing in court" - Andrew Tate slams DIICOT for trying to take away his new cars 

The controversial social media influencer and former kickboxer Andrew Tate accused the Romanian law enforcement agency DIICOT of harassment. Tate took to Twitter and claimed that the organization is trying to take away his cars as part of their strongarm tactics against him.

"They are trying to take my new cars. This is petty and vindictive behaviour by Dicott who are upset they’re repeatedly losing in court. It’s unprofessional and has nothing to do with the rule of law."

The internet personality has called out DIICOT, which has been supervising the proceedings against him and his brother, Tristan Tate. The Tate brothers are accused of serious charges like human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal group to exploit women in Romania. They have vehemently denied all charges and have recently been set free from house arrest.

Andrew Tate, along with his brother Tristan Tate, was arrested from their Bucharest home in December last year after an online spat with activist Greta Thunberg and spent months in prison. After a judge's ruling, they were shifted to house arrest in March of this year. This was recently uplifted by another ruling of a court that keeps them under judicial control and prohibits them from leaving Romania.

Andrew Tate to be a part of the BBC Three documentary

An investigative documentary on the controversial internet personality is at work with BBC Three. The documentary is named "Andrew Tate: The Man Who Groomed the World?" and aims to offer a sneak peek into the world of polarized social media personalities curated to cater to their audience.

Andrew and his brother Tristan first started gaining attention for their aggressively unconventional contrarian opinions on social subjects and particularly, the social positioning of the man and woman. Tate was banned from social media platforms in the past, but ever since his re-emergence on Twitter he has amassed a massive following and commands a considerable area of influence with 7.6 million followers. The documentary has no release date set yet.

