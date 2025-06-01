"GOT YOUR A** WHOOPED" - Edgar Berlanga and fans react as Armando Resendiz stuns Caleb Plant to claim WBA interim super-middleweight title

Caleb Plant suffered the third defeat of his career in unexpected fashion as Armando Resendiz outboxed him en route to a decision victory on May 31. The pair headlined the PBC Fight Night card, with the WBA interim super middleweight title on the line. Furthermore, a grudge match against Jermall Charlo, who faced Thomas LaManna in the co-main event of the same card, was expected to happen if Plant defeated Resendiz.
Charlo secured a stoppage-win in his bout, but 'Sweet Hands' was unable to overcome the challenge of his opponent. Fans were left stunned by the result, as Plant was marked as a massive -2500 favorite entering the fight. One man, however, took delight in Plant's defeat. Edgar Berlanga, who has shared heated words with the former WBA interim champion in the past, took to X to share his reaction to the result.
"DAMN BOY YOU GOT YOUR A** WHOOPED"
"Resendiz pulls off the upset. Armanda Resendiz defeats Caleb Plant by split decision to win the WBA 'interim' super middleweight belt"
According to one fan, the result could end up being the most surprising of boxing's calender year, as @_SchuZ_ wrote this:
"That might end up being the upset of the year."
Several other fans slammed 'Sweet Hands' for his performance, with @DeFLG_ suggesting he should move down in weight:
"Plant doesn't hit hard enough to be a super middleweight. At super welterweight he may be a problem for everyone."
"Not sure what Plant was doing. Awful performance!"
Another fan slammed Plant for being an overrated fighter, writing:
"Caleb Plant is highly overrated. Best guy he's beaten, Jsse Uzcategui, has five losses and isn't considered great by any standard. Every time Caleb has stepped up in competition he looks like he doesn't belong there."
